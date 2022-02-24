 These amazing new 'Samsung certified refurbished' Galaxy Watch 4 deals are unlikely to last long - PhoneArena

Deals

These amazing new 'Samsung certified refurbished' Galaxy Watch 4 deals are unlikely to last long

Adrian Diaconescu
By
1
These amazing new 'Samsung certified refurbished' Galaxy Watch 4 deals are unlikely to last long
What's not to like about the world's first smartwatches powered by Google's Wear OS 3 platform? Released just around six months ago, the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic are probably the best Android smartwatches available in 2022, giving industry-leading Apple Watches a run for their money with premium designs, a stronger than ever app ecosystem, stellar software support, and plenty of raw speed.

Perhaps most importantly, Samsung's latest feature-packed wearable devices are significantly more affordable than the Apple Watch Series 7 and even the Apple Watch SE, especially in refurbished condition.

Not a week goes by nowadays without a hot new deal landing from a major US retailer or trusted eBay seller to further improve the already splendid mass appeal of the Galaxy Watch 4 and/or Watch 4 Classic, with the latest such promotion unsurprisingly set to last just 24 hours... at best.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm)

Bluetooth, GPS, Pink Gold, Certified Refurbished

$110 off (44%)
$139 99
$249 99
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm)

Bluetooth, GPS, Black, Certified Refurbished

$110 off (39%)
$169 99
$279 99
Buy at Woot

If you hurry, you can spend as little as $139.99 on a non-Classic model with a pink gold paint job, small 40mm case, and of course, no standalone cellular capabilities. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 4 can be yours for $30 more in a less... conspicuous black color if you prefer the large 44mm size and don't have a problem settling for GPS and Bluetooth connectivity.

Because these devices would typically set you back $249.99 and $279.99 respectively brand-new, it almost goes without saying that you're looking at refurbished units here. Specifically, Samsung-certified refurbs covered by a 90-day warranty provided by the manufacturer itself, which arguably beats your ordinary third-party eBay vendor deal and even special refurbished sales routinely run and backed by Woot.

The $139.99 and $169.99 prices are also a lot lower than what someone like Best Buy regularly charges for its own "certified refurbished" units, and although Samsung did sell "like-new" fourth-gen Galaxy Watches at similar prices with far lengthier warranties included not that long ago, those deals predictably went away pretty quickly.

The same is likely to happen here too, and if you're not bothered by the weak battery life or gimmicky virtual touch bezel feature of the non-Classic Galaxy Watch 4, you may not want to wait until the end of the day to make your Woot purchase.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
Nov 04, 2021, 3:27 PM, by Peter Kostadinov
Galaxy Watch 4 and 4 Classic will be getting four years of software updates
Galaxy Watch 4 and 4 Classic will be getting four years of software updates
Feb 10, 2022, 1:55 AM, by Iskra Petrova
Samsung is adding plenty of new features to the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
Samsung is adding plenty of new features to the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
Feb 08, 2022, 4:21 AM, by Alan Friedman
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 gets a big feature-packed update
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 gets a big feature-packed update
Oct 20, 2021, 5:29 AM, by Mariyan Slavov

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) specs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) specs
Review
7.8
44%off $140 Special Woot $12 Special Verizon $8 Special AT&T
  • Display 1.2 inches 450 x 450 pixels
  • Hardware Exynos W920 1.5GB RAM
  • Storage 16GB,
  • Battery 247 mAh
  • OS Wear OS
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) specs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) specs
Review
7.8
39%off $170 Special Woot 46%off $150 Special eBay $9 Special AT&T
  • Display 1.4 inches 450 x 450 pixels
  • Hardware Exynos W920 1.5GB RAM
  • Storage 16GB,
  • Battery 361 mAh
  • OS Wear OS
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless