These amazing new 'Samsung certified refurbished' Galaxy Watch 4 deals are unlikely to last long

Not a week goes by nowadays without a hot new deal landing from a major US retailer or trusted eBay seller to further improve the already splendid mass appeal of the Galaxy Watch 4 and/or Watch 4 Classic, with the latest such promotion unsurprisingly set to last just 24 hours... at best.





If you hurry, you can spend as little as $139.99 on a non-Classic model with a pink gold paint job, small 40mm case, and of course, no standalone cellular capabilities. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 4 can be yours for $30 more in a less... conspicuous black color if you prefer the large 44mm size and don't have a problem settling for GPS and Bluetooth connectivity.





Because these devices would typically set you back $249.99 and $279.99 respectively brand-new, it almost goes without saying that you're looking at refurbished units here. Specifically, Samsung -certified refurbs covered by a 90-day warranty provided by the manufacturer itself, which arguably beats your ordinary third-party eBay vendor deal and even special refurbished sales routinely run and backed by Woot.





The $139.99 and $169.99 prices are also a lot lower than what someone like Best Buy regularly charges for its own "certified refurbished" units, and although Samsung did sell "like-new" fourth-gen Galaxy Watches at similar prices with far lengthier warranties included not that long ago, those deals predictably went away pretty quickly.





The same is likely to happen here too, and if you're not bothered by the weak battery life or gimmicky virtual touch bezel feature of the non-Classic Galaxy Watch 4, you may not want to wait until the end of the day to make your Woot purchase.





