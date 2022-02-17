Hurry and get this brand-new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 at a huge 33 percent discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









The best Android smartwatches around are on sale at special prices nowadays much more often than not, and if you thought Amazon's latest promotions were hard to say no to, wait until you see what Woot can offer in terms of savings today only.





The Amazon-owned e-tailer has a single non-Classic Galaxy Watch 4 model up for grabs at an absolutely massive $110 discount with built-in cellular connectivity and a full 1-year warranty provided by none other than Samsung.





As you can imagine, that means these are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units we're dealing with here, fetching $219.99 a pop instead of their $329.99 list price in a 44mm size and a love-it-or-hate-it (or at least tolerate-it) green hue.





That equates to a never-before-offered 33 percent markdown ( in brand-new condition ), beating Amazon's current price cut by a cool 30 bucks with no strings attached whatsoever and no apparent compromises.





Apart from style, the only other thing you'll be giving up by choosing the "regular" Galaxy Watch 4 over the Classic edition is a handy but not exactly deal-breaking rotating bezel. The rest of the key features are all there, from potentially life-saving ECG monitoring and fall detection technology to blood oxygen, sleep, and body composition tracking. And with standalone 4G LTE support, you can make and receive voice calls on your wrist sans having to keep your Android phone nearby.





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up