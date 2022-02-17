 Hurry and get this brand-new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 at a huge 33 percent discount - PhoneArena

Deals

Hurry and get this brand-new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 at a huge 33 percent discount

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Hurry and get this brand-new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 at a huge 33 percent discount
Following Samsung's announcement of the world's first Wear OS 3-based smartwatches six months ago, bargain hunters were probably excited to see an avalanche of unprecedented deals on the Tizen-powered Galaxy Watch 3.

While the outdated but still feature-packed and undeniably stylish device did score a bunch of substantial discounts at various major US retailers, the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic quickly (and surprisingly) stole their predecessor's limelight on that particular front as well.

The best Android smartwatches around are on sale at special prices nowadays much more often than not, and if you thought Amazon's latest promotions were hard to say no to, wait until you see what Woot can offer in terms of savings today only.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Green, New, Full Warranty

$110 off (33%)
$219 99
$329 99
Buy at Woot

The Amazon-owned e-tailer has a single non-Classic Galaxy Watch 4 model up for grabs at an absolutely massive $110 discount with built-in cellular connectivity and a full 1-year warranty provided by none other than Samsung.

As you can imagine, that means these are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units we're dealing with here, fetching $219.99 a pop instead of their $329.99 list price in a 44mm size and a love-it-or-hate-it (or at least tolerate-it) green hue.

That equates to a never-before-offered 33 percent markdown (in brand-new condition), beating Amazon's current price cut by a cool 30 bucks with no strings attached whatsoever and no apparent compromises. 

Apart from style, the only other thing you'll be giving up by choosing the "regular" Galaxy Watch 4 over the Classic edition is a handy but not exactly deal-breaking rotating bezel. The rest of the key features are all there, from potentially life-saving ECG monitoring and fall detection technology to blood oxygen, sleep, and body composition tracking. And with standalone 4G LTE support, you can make and receive voice calls on your wrist sans having to keep your Android phone nearby.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
Nov 04, 2021, 3:27 PM, by Peter Kostadinov
Galaxy Watch 4 and 4 Classic will be getting four years of software updates
Galaxy Watch 4 and 4 Classic will be getting four years of software updates
Feb 10, 2022, 1:55 AM, by Iskra Petrova
Samsung is adding plenty of new features to the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
Samsung is adding plenty of new features to the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
Feb 08, 2022, 4:21 AM, by Alan Friedman
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 gets a big feature-packed update
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 gets a big feature-packed update
Oct 20, 2021, 5:29 AM, by Mariyan Slavov

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) specs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) specs
Review
7.8
33%off $220 Special Woot Deal Special Amazon $9 Special AT&T
  • Display 1.4 inches 450 x 450 pixels
  • Hardware Exynos W920 1.5GB RAM
  • Storage 16GB,
  • Battery 361 mAh
  • OS Wear OS
FEATURED VIDEO

