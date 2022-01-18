Samsung is selling 'like new' Galaxy Watch 4 units with two-year warranty at unbeatable prices

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





We're not talking about just any kind of refurb sold by some sketchy eBay merchant, but rather "pristine, like-new" devices offered by Samsung itself (on eBay) alongside a comprehensive two-year Allstate warranty valid anywhere in the US.





These bad boys will set you back $162.50 and $182 apiece in 40 and 44mm sizes respectively with built-in GPS and Bluetooth connectivity but no standalone 4G LTE support for making and receiving voice calls directly from and on your wrist.





If you hurry, you can choose from an assortment of colors as far as the non-Classic certified refurbished Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is concerned in your preferred case size. In lack of an expiration date, the amazing new deals are obviously set to end whenever the world's second-largest smartwatch vendor will run out of "like-new" refurbished inventory, which could literally happen at any moment.





In case you're wondering, brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Galaxy Watch 4 units "normally" go for $249.99 and up, currently fetching as little as $239.99 at Amazon, for instance, in a 44mm GPS-only variant.





Naturally, the list of features is identical for the two main versions, as well as all color options, including everything from a 24/7 heart rate monitor to in-depth sleep tracking, blood oxygen saturation, body composition analysis, ECG, a beautiful AMOLED display (sans the rotating bezel functionality), and full access to Google's Play Store with Wear OS software.





While evidently nowhere near as elegant as its Classic sibling, the "standard" Galaxy Watch 4 can arguably hold its own against the Apple Watch Series 7 and at the same time bid for the title of best Android smartwatch available today, especially at such crazy low prices.





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up