Samsung is selling 'like new' Galaxy Watch 4 units with two-year warranty at unbeatable prices

Adrian Diaconescu
Samsung is selling 'like new' Galaxy Watch 4 units with two-year warranty at unbeatable prices
Deeply discounted several times during the recently concluded holiday season, the 2021-released Galaxy Watch 4 is... still not available at its "regular" price from many US retailers. That being said, the best deals on Samsung's newest smartwatch are unsurprisingly behind us... unless you're willing to settle for a refurbished unit.

We're not talking about just any kind of refurb sold by some sketchy eBay merchant, but rather "pristine, like-new" devices offered by Samsung itself (on eBay) alongside a comprehensive two-year Allstate warranty valid anywhere in the US.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm)

Bluetooth, GPS, Like New, Original Retail Packaging, 2 Year Warranty

$87 off (35%)
$162 50
$249 99
Buy at eBay

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm)

Bluetooth, GPS, Like New, Original Retail Packaging, 2 Year Warranty

$98 off (35%)
$182
$279 99
Buy at eBay

These bad boys will set you back $162.50 and $182 apiece in 40 and 44mm sizes respectively with built-in GPS and Bluetooth connectivity but no standalone 4G LTE support for making and receiving voice calls directly from and on your wrist.

If you hurry, you can choose from an assortment of colors as far as the non-Classic certified refurbished Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is concerned in your preferred case size. In lack of an expiration date, the amazing new deals are obviously set to end whenever the world's second-largest smartwatch vendor will run out of "like-new" refurbished inventory, which could literally happen at any moment.

In case you're wondering, brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Galaxy Watch 4 units "normally" go for $249.99 and up, currently fetching as little as $239.99 at Amazon, for instance, in a 44mm GPS-only variant.

Naturally, the list of features is identical for the two main versions, as well as all color options, including everything from a 24/7 heart rate monitor to in-depth sleep tracking, blood oxygen saturation, body composition analysis, ECG, a beautiful AMOLED display (sans the rotating bezel functionality), and full access to Google's Play Store with Wear OS software.

While evidently nowhere near as elegant as its Classic sibling, the "standard" Galaxy Watch 4 can arguably hold its own against the Apple Watch Series 7 and at the same time bid for the title of best Android smartwatch available today, especially at such crazy low prices.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) specs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) specs
Review
7.8
35%off $163 Special eBay $12 Special Verizon $8 Special AT&T
  • Display 1.2 inches 450 x 450 pixels
  • Hardware Exynos W920 1.5GB RAM
  • Storage 16GB,
  • Battery 247 mAh
  • OS Wear OS
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) specs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) specs
Review
7.8
35%off $182 Special eBay $9 Special AT&T
  • Display 1.4 inches 450 x 450 pixels
  • Hardware Exynos W920 1.5GB RAM
  • Storage 16GB,
  • Battery 361 mAh
  • OS Wear OS
