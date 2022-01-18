Samsung is selling 'like new' Galaxy Watch 4 units with two-year warranty at unbeatable prices

Samsung is selling 'like new' Galaxy Watch 4 units with two-year warranty at unbeatable prices0
These bad boys will set you back $162.50 and $182 apiece in 40 and 44mm sizes respectively with built-in GPS and Bluetooth connectivity but no standalone 4G LTE support for making and receiving voice calls directly from and on your wrist.
In case you're wondering, brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Galaxy Watch 4 units "normally" go for $249.99 and up, currently fetching as little as $239.99 at Amazon, for instance, in a 44mm GPS-only variant.
Naturally, the list of features is identical for the two main versions, as well as all color options, including everything from a 24/7 heart rate monitor to in-depth sleep tracking, blood oxygen saturation, body composition analysis, ECG, a beautiful AMOLED display (sans the rotating bezel functionality), and full access to Google's Play Store with Wear OS software.
While evidently nowhere near as elegant as its Classic sibling, the "standard" Galaxy Watch 4 can arguably hold its own against the Apple Watch Series 7 and at the same time bid for the title of best Android smartwatch available today, especially at such crazy low prices.