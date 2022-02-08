Samsung is adding plenty of new features to the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

You might be looking forward to February 9th because tomorrow, the flagship Galaxy S22 line will be introduced. But those wearing a Galaxy Watch 4 or the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic have something else to look forward to on February 10th. On that date, the two smartwatches will each be receiving an update loaded with new features.







According to SamMobile , the update will give owners of these two devices the motivation to complete their fitness goals. Here's how this works. With either watch model, you set your targets for weight, body fat, and other parts that make up the composition of your body. The Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will give you reminders and tips on how best to hit those targets.





The update also will coach you on how to get a better night's sleep by tracking your sleep over a week. Depending on your sleep patterns, either watch will assign you a sleep symbol animal.







The sleep tracking app will also teach you how to improve your sleeping habits. If your Galaxy 4 or Galaxy 4 Classic watch detects that you've fallen asleep, it will automatically turn off SmartThings controlled lights saving you money on your electricity bill each month.







The update adds interval training capabilities to the two watches allowing runners and cyclists to set a target, customize the interval between exercises, and choose their recovery time. After a run, the timepieces will compute moisture loss and will tell the user how much water he needs to drink to help him recover. And a new feature will allow both watches to continue tracking a user's heart rate for as long as two minutes after a workout so that the user knows when to continue his activities.







For those who like watch face options, Samsung is adding more to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and is also adding new customization options to existing watch faces as well. New watch faces include "Ball," "Big Number," "Color Duo," "Roaming Clock," and "Basic Dashboard." Sammy is also releasing new Sport bands in Burgundy, Cream, Grey, and Purple. Black, Blue, Grey, and Red fabric bands are also coming, and the Link Bracelet metal strap will be offered in Dark Grey and Olive.





The update will also allow both watches to automatically install the same apps that the user has on his phone if available. This would be done during the process of setting up the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for the first time. And Lefties also get a nod from Samsung as the update will allow the timepieces to be worn on the left or right wrist without any problems.

