Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 is on sale at one of its lowest ever prices in any condition

We're talking crazy compelling (and crazy frequent) deals available at various major third-party US retailers and Samsung itself on everything from "like-new" to refurbished, and of course, brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units.





Because there's always room for bargain hunters to save more money on a product as decidedly feature-packed, undeniably stylish, and well-reviewed as this Wear OS-based intelligent timepiece, at least some of you will undoubtedly be pleased to hear about the latest eBay promotion.





For a presumably limited time only, a top-rated seller called Quick Ship Electronics is charging a measly $149.99 for an "open box" non-Classic Galaxy Watch 4 with a 44mm case size, undercutting even Samsung's own eBay deal from a few weeks back on this particular model.





Positively evaluated by no less than 99.7 percent of its thousands of customers, the aforementioned veteran eBay vendor can hook you up with a full 1-year warranty and both a black and backup silver band for your black-coated GPS-only Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.





The open box devices on sale here at a massive 46 percent markdown compared to all-new units elsewhere will come with their factory settings restored and presumably flawless functionality in aftermarket packaging that could be "slightly distressed."





It's probably needless to say that there aren't a lot of smartwatches as powerful and as good-looking as this bad boy you can purchase at a similar price (be them brand-new, refurbished, or open box), with a large and beautiful 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display capable of showing all kinds of notifications from Android phones, as well as a great deal of health and wellness information.





The list of built-in sensors is incredibly extensive too, especially for 150 bucks, including everything from ECG and fall detection to blood oxygen and body composition monitoring technology.





