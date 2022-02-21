 Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 is on sale at one of its lowest ever prices in any condition - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S22 now!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S22 now!

 View
Deals

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 is on sale at one of its lowest ever prices in any condition

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 is on sale at one of its lowest ever prices in any condition
For one of the overall best smartwatches money can buy in 2022, the Galaxy Watch 4 has sure been discounted a lot in both "regular" and Classic editions since making its commercial debut around six months ago.

We're talking crazy compelling (and crazy frequent) deals available at various major third-party US retailers and Samsung itself on everything from "like-new" to refurbished, and of course, brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units.

Because there's always room for bargain hunters to save more money on a product as decidedly feature-packed, undeniably stylish, and well-reviewed as this Wear OS-based intelligent timepiece, at least some of you will undoubtedly be pleased to hear about the latest eBay promotion.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm)

Bluetooth, GPS, Black, Black and Silver Bands, Open Box, 1-Year Warranty

$130 off (46%)
$149 99
$279 99
Buy at eBay

For a presumably limited time only, a top-rated seller called Quick Ship Electronics is charging a measly $149.99 for an "open box" non-Classic Galaxy Watch 4 with a 44mm case size, undercutting even Samsung's own eBay deal from a few weeks back on this particular model.

Positively evaluated by no less than 99.7 percent of its thousands of customers, the aforementioned veteran eBay vendor can hook you up with a full 1-year warranty and both a black and backup silver band for your black-coated GPS-only Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

The open box devices on sale here at a massive 46 percent markdown compared to all-new units elsewhere will come with their factory settings restored and presumably flawless functionality in aftermarket packaging that could be "slightly distressed."

It's probably needless to say that there aren't a lot of smartwatches as powerful and as good-looking as this bad boy you can purchase at a similar price (be them brand-new, refurbished, or open box), with a large and beautiful 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display capable of showing all kinds of notifications from Android phones, as well as a great deal of health and wellness information.

The list of built-in sensors is incredibly extensive too, especially for 150 bucks, including everything from ECG and fall detection to blood oxygen and body composition monitoring technology.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
Nov 04, 2021, 3:27 PM, by Peter Kostadinov
Samsung is adding plenty of new features to the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
Samsung is adding plenty of new features to the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
Feb 08, 2022, 4:21 AM, by Alan Friedman
Galaxy Watch 4 and 4 Classic will be getting four years of software updates
Galaxy Watch 4 and 4 Classic will be getting four years of software updates
Feb 10, 2022, 1:55 AM, by Iskra Petrova
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 gets a big feature-packed update
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 gets a big feature-packed update
Oct 20, 2021, 5:29 AM, by Mariyan Slavov

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) specs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) specs
Review
7.8
46%off $150 Special eBay $9 Special AT&T
  • Display 1.4 inches 450 x 450 pixels
  • Hardware Exynos W920 1.5GB RAM
  • Storage 16GB,
  • Battery 361 mAh
  • OS Wear OS
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

As Samsung celebrates Galaxy Z Flip 3 success, Apple's iPhone Fold looks more and more distant
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
As Samsung celebrates Galaxy Z Flip 3 success, Apple's iPhone Fold looks more and more distant
Apple's alternative iPhone 14 display supply runs into problems
by Daniel Petrov,  3
Apple's alternative iPhone 14 display supply runs into problems
The iPhone 14 manufacturers are beginning with the iPhone 14 trial production
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
The iPhone 14 manufacturers are beginning with the iPhone 14 trial production
Poco may be working on its first-ever smartwatch, according to a leak
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Poco may be working on its first-ever smartwatch, according to a leak
U.S. Galaxy S23 may match Exynos models in YouTube battery tests on AV1 codec support
by Daniel Petrov,  0
U.S. Galaxy S23 may match Exynos models in YouTube battery tests on AV1 codec support
WhatsApp for iOS has a redesigned voice call UI in the works
by Iskra Petrova,  0
WhatsApp for iOS has a redesigned voice call UI in the works
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless