Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 gets a big feature-packed update

How to set up fall detection on Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 4 Classic

The first step is to open the Galaxy Wearable app on your connected smartphone. Then go to Watch Settings > Advanced Features > SOS. You’ll need to give some additional permissions for the SOS feature to work as it should. When you reach the SOS option screen, enable the hard fall detection from the toggle. The watch then checks if you have an emergency contact added, and will ask you to choose one from your contact list or add one manually. The feature is now active.

