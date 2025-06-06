Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

The smaller Galaxy Watch 7 drops to one of its lowest prices, but not for long

The Samsung Store and Amazon compete for your attention with a sweet (and rare) $100 price cut on this feature-packed smartwatch.

What's the best Galaxy Watch you can get for less than $200? The Galaxy Watch 7 is one solid choice, especially at its current $100 discount at the Samsung Store and Amazon.

$100 off the 40mm Galaxy Watch 7

$199 99
$299 99
$100 off (33%)
Discover Samsung Summer Sale brings a rare and tempting $100 price cut on the Galaxy Watch 7. This is the 40mm timepiece with Wi-Fi-only connectivity. If you find the $100 Samsung Instant Savings insufficient, trade in an eligible device and get a discount of up to $175.
Buy at Samsung

Save $100 on the 40mm Galaxy Watch 7

$100 off (33%)
The Galaxy Watch 7 with a 40mm case is also available for $100 off at Amazon. The discount is available across all colors and makes the device way more tempting than usual. Get yours soon because this might be a limited-time sale.
Buy at Amazon

Yep, you can score a pretty rare deal on this impressive smartwatch for Android lovers. In fact, it's currently down to one of its lowest prices ever! As you might imagine, we're talking about the 40mm model, not the larger variant. This sale might last only until the end of the Discover Samsung Summer Sale on June 8, so don't waste your time and get your savings soon.

What if you don't mind trading in an eligible device at the official store? Even better! Samsung gives you up to $175 off with suitable trade-ins. Just keep in mind that this discount doesn't stack with the $100 Samsung Instant Savings.

While it doesn't have the impressive battery life of Garmin watches, this Galaxy timepiece stands out with a superb 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen, an incredibly user-friendly interface, and some new features. One of the most notable upgrades introduced by Samsung is dual-band GPS support. That's valuable for active users working out in large cities, as it provides better GPS accuracy.

In our testing, the Galaxy Watch 7 also proved impressively accurate at pinpointing when you fall asleep. It comes with an upgraded sleep tracker that relies on AI for extra insights like movement during sleep and more. Add advanced health metrics and the new Double Pinch feature, and you've got a pretty well-rounded Galaxy wearable.

Still can't decide if this timepiece is the right choice for you? Make sure you check out our Galaxy Watch 7 review for more insights into its performance and features. And if you've already made up your mind, know you'll make an excellent decision by jumping at Samsung's (or Amazon's) impressive $100 discount.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Samsung Galaxy Watch - Deals History
100 stories
06 Jun, 2025
The smaller Galaxy Watch 7 drops to one of its lowest prices, but not for long
20 May, 2025
Grab the larger Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with LTE at a jaw-dropping 51% discount
06 May, 2025
Amazon is selling every single Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 model at a sweet $100 discount
28 Apr, 2025
The often overlooked Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 drops to an irresistible price for a limited time
24 Apr, 2025
The 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 with LTE is a best-seller at $190 off on Walmart
