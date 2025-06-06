The smaller Galaxy Watch 7 drops to one of its lowest prices, but not for long
The Samsung Store and Amazon compete for your attention with a sweet (and rare) $100 price cut on this feature-packed smartwatch.
What's the best Galaxy Watch you can get for less than $200? The Galaxy Watch 7 is one solid choice, especially at its current $100 discount at the Samsung Store and Amazon.
Yep, you can score a pretty rare deal on this impressive smartwatch for Android lovers. In fact, it's currently down to one of its lowest prices ever! As you might imagine, we're talking about the 40mm model, not the larger variant. This sale might last only until the end of the Discover Samsung Summer Sale on June 8, so don't waste your time and get your savings soon.
While it doesn't have the impressive battery life of Garmin watches, this Galaxy timepiece stands out with a superb 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen, an incredibly user-friendly interface, and some new features. One of the most notable upgrades introduced by Samsung is dual-band GPS support. That's valuable for active users working out in large cities, as it provides better GPS accuracy.
Still can't decide if this timepiece is the right choice for you? Make sure you check out our Galaxy Watch 7 review for more insights into its performance and features. And if you've already made up your mind, know you'll make an excellent decision by jumping at Samsung's (or Amazon's) impressive $100 discount.
What if you don't mind trading in an eligible device at the official store? Even better! Samsung gives you up to $175 off with suitable trade-ins. Just keep in mind that this discount doesn't stack with the $100 Samsung Instant Savings.
In our testing, the Galaxy Watch 7 also proved impressively accurate at pinpointing when you fall asleep. It comes with an upgraded sleep tracker that relies on AI for extra insights like movement during sleep and more. Add advanced health metrics and the new Double Pinch feature, and you've got a pretty well-rounded Galaxy wearable.
