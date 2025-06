The smaller Galaxy Watch 7 drops to one of its lowest prices, but not for long

$100 off the 40mm Galaxy Watch 7 $199 99 $299 99 $100 off (33%) Discover Samsung Summer Sale brings a rare and tempting $100 price cut on the Galaxy Watch 7. This is the 40mm timepiece with Wi-Fi-only connectivity. If you find the $100 Samsung Instant Savings insufficient, trade in an eligible device and get a discount of up to $175. Buy at Samsung Save $100 on the 40mm Galaxy Watch 7 $100 off (33%) The Galaxy Watch 7 with a 40mm case is also available for $100 off at Amazon. The discount is available across all colors and makes the device way more tempting than usual. Get yours soon because this might be a limited-time sale. Buy at Amazon

Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Galaxy Watch 7

What's the best Galaxy Watch you can get for less than $200? The Galaxy Watch 7 is one solid choice, especially at its current $100 discount at the Samsung Store and Amazon.Yep, you can score a pretty rare deal on this impressive smartwatch for Android lovers. In fact, it's currently down to one of its lowest prices ever! As you might imagine, we're talking about the 40mm model, not the larger variant. This sale might last only until the end of the Discover Samsung Summer Sale on June 8, so don't waste your time and get your savings soon.What if you don't mind trading in an eligible device at the official store? Even better! Samsung gives you up to $175 off with suitable trade-ins. Just keep in mind that this discount doesn't stack with the $100 Samsung Instant Savings.While it doesn't have the impressive battery life of Garmin watches , this Galaxy timepiece stands out with a superb 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen, an incredibly user-friendly interface, and some new features. One of the most notable upgrades introduced by Samsung is dual-band GPS support. That's valuable for active users working out in large cities, as it provides better GPS accuracy.In our testing, thealso proved impressively accurate at pinpointing when you fall asleep. It comes with an upgraded sleep tracker that relies on AI for extra insights like movement during sleep and more. Add advanced health metrics and the new Double Pinch feature, and you've got a pretty well-rounded Galaxy wearable.Still can't decide if this timepiece is the right choice for you? Make sure you check out our Galaxy Watch 7 review for more insights into its performance and features. And if you've already made up your mind, know you'll make an excellent decision by jumping at Samsung's (or Amazon's) impressive $100 discount.