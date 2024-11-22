The budget Galaxy Watch FE receives a head-turning discount on Amazon for Black Friday
Black Friday is live on Amazon with fascinating smartwatch offers. Many top models are heavily discounted, but the same goes for budget models. The Galaxy Watch FE is one of the more affordable timepieces you'll find at much more appealing prices this holiday season. Amazon offers it for 16% off in all colors, a price cut you simply can't ignore.
It's the LTE-enabled model enjoying that cool discount, by the way. This one usually costs about $250, though you'll now find it under $210 at the e-commerce giant. You can also get a pretty good bargain on the Bluetooth-only model at Amazon, provided you can do without 4G on your wrist. This configuration of the 40mm wearable is now 20% off, making it a real budget delight for Samsung fans.
On the not-so-great side of things, the Galaxy Watch FE has a somewhat small battery with 247mAh capacity. Given that options like the Galaxy Watch 6 have a larger battery, we think this puppy isn't a battery life champ. If that's what you need, we'd recommend picking a Garmin Watch or another Galaxy timepiece (if you wish to stay in the Galaxy ecosystem).
Certainly less impressive than the best smartwatches on the market, this buddy is a pretty decent sub-$250 option. The Wear OS ensures smooth and easy navigation, plus you've got plenty of sensors that provide all the basic health and wellness info you could need. This puppy can track various exercises—over 90, to be exact. It also features potentially life-saving ECG monitoring technology. On top of that, its integrated BIA sensor helps you understand your body composition better.
But that's not all. The budget-friendly timepiece sports a beautiful 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen and delivers in-depth sleep-tracking. With Galaxy AI, you can enjoy advanced and personalized sleep coaching tips for better rest.
Despite the somewhat unimpressive battery, the LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch FE still brings enough to the table to become one of the hottest picks this Black Friday. At its sub-$210 asking price, it's a gem! Get yours on Amazon and save before it's too late.
22 Nov, 2024
