Maximize your Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic savings with this killer Newegg deal

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





With the year's biggest shopping days firmly behind us, it's certainly nice of Samsung to still be running a fairly attractive sale on the world's first Wear OS 3-based smartwatches. What's even nicer are the deals offered by Newegg at the time of this writing, which far surpass the device manufacturer's generosity... if you don't have anything to trade in.





Unfortunately, the killer new promotions are evidently so sweet that the "Galaxy Watch 4 Sport" (aka the non-rotating bezel-including version) is already listed as backordered or out of stock entirely, depending on what size and color you'd be interested in buying.





That only leaves bargain hunters with the premium Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at a $40 outright discount with a free $50 Visa gift card also included. If you hurry, you can choose between $309.99 42mm and $339.99 46mm models in a single silver paint job with GPS and Bluetooth connectivity baked in but no standalone cellular support.





You'll have a full six months to use your promotional Visa Digital Vanilla eReward Virtual Card, mind you, after receiving it within two weeks of first receiving your preferred Galaxy Watch 4 Classic variant, and while they're not better than the best Black Friday offer , these combined $90 savings may well end up beating any and all last-minute Christmas deals at other major US retailers.





If you can't afford this undeniably stylish timepiece or for some reason you don't dig its style, you might want to keep an eye on the similarly discounted non-Classic Galaxy Watch 4 . You could even try to order one of the two models that are not completely out of stock yet, as Newegg will undoubtedly do everything in its power to fulfill your order before Christmas... without charging you a dime until "inventory is confirmed." In other words, you literally have nothing to lose.





