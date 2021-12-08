Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Samsung Deals Wearables Wear

Maximize your Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic savings with this killer Newegg deal

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic deal at Newegg
For a couple of hot new wearable devices looking to give the Apple Watch Series 7 a run for its money in a bid for the title of best smartwatch money can buy this holiday season, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic have sure received a lot of pretty substantial discounts both ahead and during the extended Black Friday 2021 festivities.

With the year's biggest shopping days firmly behind us, it's certainly nice of Samsung to still be running a fairly attractive sale on the world's first Wear OS 3-based smartwatches. What's even nicer are the deals offered by Newegg at the time of this writing, which far surpass the device manufacturer's generosity... if you don't have anything to trade in.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Stainless Steel Silver, Free $50 Visa Gift Card

$40 off (11%) Gift
$309 99
$349 99
Buy at Newegg

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Stainless Steel Silver, Free $50 Visa Gift Card

$40 off (11%) Gift
$339 99
$379 99
Buy at Newegg

Unfortunately, the killer new promotions are evidently so sweet that the "Galaxy Watch 4 Sport" (aka the non-rotating bezel-including version) is already listed as backordered or out of stock entirely, depending on what size and color you'd be interested in buying.

That only leaves bargain hunters with the premium Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at a $40 outright discount with a free $50 Visa gift card also included. If you hurry, you can choose between $309.99 42mm and $339.99 46mm models in a single silver paint job with GPS and Bluetooth connectivity baked in but no standalone cellular support.

You'll have a full six months to use your promotional Visa Digital Vanilla eReward Virtual Card, mind you, after receiving it within two weeks of first receiving your preferred Galaxy Watch 4 Classic variant, and while they're not better than the best Black Friday offer, these combined $90 savings may well end up beating any and all last-minute Christmas deals at other major US retailers.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Pink Gold, Free $50 Visa Gift Card

$40 off (16%) Gift
$209 99
$249 99
Buy at Newegg

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Silver, Free $50 Visa Gift Card

$40 off (14%) Gift
$239 99
$279 99
Buy at Newegg

If you can't afford this undeniably stylish timepiece or for some reason you don't dig its style, you might want to keep an eye on the similarly discounted non-Classic Galaxy Watch 4. You could even try to order one of the two models that are not completely out of stock yet, as Newegg will undoubtedly do everything in its power to fulfill your order before Christmas... without charging you a dime until "inventory is confirmed." In other words, you literally have nothing to lose.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
Nov 04, 2021, 3:27 PM, by Peter Kostadinov
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic vs Galaxy Watch 3: A well-timed upgrade
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic vs Galaxy Watch 3: A well-timed upgrade
Aug 31, 2021, 8:27 AM, by Peter Kostadinov
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 gets a big feature-packed update
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 gets a big feature-packed update
Oct 20, 2021, 5:29 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Important new update rolls out to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to improve Touch Bezel 'usability'
Important new update rolls out to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to improve Touch Bezel 'usability'
Sep 09, 2021, 12:11 PM, by Adrian Diaconescu

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) specs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) specs
11%off $310 Special Newegg $175off $175 Special Samsung $17 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 1.2 inches 396 x 396 pixels
  • Hardware Exynos W920 1.5GB RAM
  • Storage 16GB,
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm) specs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm) specs
11%off $340 Special Newegg Deal Special Amazon $12 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 1.4 inches 450 x 450 pixels
  • Hardware Exynos W920 1.5GB RAM
  • Storage 16GB,
  • Battery 361 mAh
  • OS Wear OS One Watch 3.5 UI

Latest News

Apple gives some app developers leeway in tracking users for advertising purposes
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple gives some app developers leeway in tracking users for advertising purposes
The iPhone 14 Pro/Max to be Apple's first OLED iPhones without a notch
by Daniel Petrov,  5
The iPhone 14 Pro/Max to be Apple's first OLED iPhones without a notch
Google makes Pixel the fastest phone to open Snapchat.
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Google makes Pixel the fastest phone to open Snapchat.
Hans Zimmer talks about mysterious gift from Apple’s former design chief Jony Ive
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Hans Zimmer talks about mysterious gift from Apple’s former design chief Jony Ive
Android 12 could be one of the big reasons to buy Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE 5G
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Android 12 could be one of the big reasons to buy Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE 5G
The best phones under $400 - updated December 2021
by Mariyan Slavov,  9
The best phones under $400 - updated December 2021
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless