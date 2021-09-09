Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View
Samsung Software updates Wearables Wear

Important new update rolls out to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to improve Touch Bezel 'usability'

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Important new update rolls out to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to improve Touch Bezel 'usability'
Unveiled less than a month ago, the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic made such a great first impression that they essentially instantly cracked our list of the best smartwatches money can buy in 2021, improving on their already good Tizen-powered predecessor from both a hardware and especially a software standpoint.

Wear OS is arguably the greatest addition to Samsung's popular Apple Watch alternatives this year, but like any piece of software undergoing a drastic redesign in an attempt to reinvent itself, it's certainly not perfect.

It thus shouldn't come as a surprise that a fairly significant-looking update is currently rolling out to (select) Galaxy Watch 4 users with a focus on "system stability and reliability." Apart from vaguely aiming to improve those two key aspects of the overall user experience, the 160MB or so OS revision also has a very specific and perhaps even more important second target.

Technically, of course, improving the "usability" of the Touch Bezel functionality is the primary goal of this new software update, which interestingly enough, seems to be designed exclusively with owners of the cheaper and sportier Galaxy Watch 4 variant in mind.

Get your Galaxy Watch 4 right here


For some reason, the costlier and more premium-looking Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is not getting these over-the-air improvements (at least not yet), which might suggest any touch bezel issues encountered by early Galaxy Watch 4 adopters so far had something to do with that model's specific combination of software and hardware rather than Samsung's Wear OS 3 execution.

Whatever the nature of the issues, a couple of Redditors are claiming the touch bezel feature is indeed working noticeably better after installing the latest update, so when given the chance, you should definitely do the same thing.

Unless you haven't actually purchased the Galaxy Watch 4 yet, in which case you may want to consider pulling the trigger. Not necessarily because of this particular update, but because the device may well be the best Android smartwatch in its (sub-$300) price bracket.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
Aug 11, 2021, 9:12 AM, by Doroteya Borisova
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 3: A new champion?
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 3: A new champion?
Aug 11, 2021, 9:00 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Galaxy Watch 4: price, deals, and where to buy
DEAL
updated
DEAL
updated
Galaxy Watch 4: price, deals, and where to buy
Sep 03, 2021, 2:08 PM, by Iskren Gaidarov
The Galaxy Watch 4 now has an official Samsung walkie-talkie app
The Galaxy Watch 4 now has an official Samsung walkie-talkie app
Aug 31, 2021, 4:48 AM, by Aleksandar Anastasov

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) specs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) specs
$12 Special Verizon Deal Special Amazon $8 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 1.2 inches 450 x 450 pixels
  • Hardware Exynos W920 1.5GB RAM
  • Storage 16GB,
  • Battery 247 mAh
  • OS Wear OS
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) specs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) specs
Deal Special Amazon $9 Special AT&T $280 Special B&HPhoto
View more offers
  • Display 1.4 inches 450 x 450 pixels
  • Hardware Exynos W920 1.5GB RAM
  • Storage 16GB,
  • Battery 361 mAh
  • OS Wear OS

Latest News

The iPhone 13 benchmark scores top them all yet show Apple went for stability
by Daniel Petrov,  0
The iPhone 13 benchmark scores top them all yet show Apple went for stability
Rumor suggests Apple Car being developed without partners to avoid delays
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Rumor suggests Apple Car being developed without partners to avoid delays
Flaregate: Would an Apple-Zeiss iPhone 14 fix the biggest iPhone 12 camera problem, if iPhone 13 doesn't?
by Martin Filipov,  1
Flaregate: Would an Apple-Zeiss iPhone 14 fix the biggest iPhone 12 camera problem, if iPhone 13 doesn't?
AT&T's most affordable 5G smartphone yet starts at a measly $90
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
AT&T's most affordable 5G smartphone yet starts at a measly $90
Your phone could listen to your cough to tell if you have COVID
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Your phone could listen to your cough to tell if you have COVID
Xiaomi promises three years of major Android updates, but only for its new products
by Peter Kostadinov,  2
Xiaomi promises three years of major Android updates, but only for its new products
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless