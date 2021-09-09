Important new update rolls out to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to improve Touch Bezel 'usability'

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Wear OS is arguably the greatest addition to Samsung 's popular Apple Watch alternatives this year, but like any piece of software undergoing a drastic redesign in an attempt to reinvent itself, it's certainly not perfect.





It thus shouldn't come as a surprise that a fairly significant-looking update is currently rolling out to (select) Galaxy Watch 4 users with a focus on "system stability and reliability." Apart from vaguely aiming to improve those two key aspects of the overall user experience, the 160MB or so OS revision also has a very specific and perhaps even more important second target.





Technically, of course, improving the "usability" of the Touch Bezel functionality is the primary goal of this new software update, which interestingly enough, seems to be designed exclusively with owners of the cheaper and sportier Galaxy Watch 4 variant in mind.

Get your Galaxy Watch 4 right here



For some reason, the costlier and more premium-looking For some reason, the costlier and more premium-looking Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is not getting these over-the-air improvements (at least not yet), which might suggest any touch bezel issues encountered by early Galaxy Watch 4 adopters so far had something to do with that model's specific combination of software and hardware rather than Samsung's Wear OS 3 execution.





Whatever the nature of the issues, a couple of Redditors are claiming the touch bezel feature is indeed working noticeably better after installing the latest update, so when given the chance, you should definitely do the same thing.





Unless you haven't actually purchased the Galaxy Watch 4 yet, in which case you may want to consider pulling the trigger. Not necessarily because of this particular update, but because the device may well be the best Android smartwatch in its (sub-$300) price bracket.



