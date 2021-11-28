Notification Center

This is the best price we've seen on Samsung's hot Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Victor Hristov
By
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This is the best price we've seen on Samsung's hot Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic are two of the most impressive smartwatches this year, and if you've been on the fence whether to get one, this latest deal will surely convince you.

Best Buy has slashed the price on the Watch 4 Classic model, the one with the fancy rotating bezel, to just $250 for the 42mm model and $280 for the 46mm model, a cool $100 off the official retail price, and what we love about this deal is that it applies to both color options.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm

Stainless steel

$100 off (29%)
$249 99
$349 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm

Stainless steel

$100 off (26%)
$279 99
$379 99
Buy at BestBuy

The Watch 4 series are powered by Google's Wear OS instead of the Tizen platform that Samsung has been using until recently, and this means you get a larger ecosystem of apps, so whether it's Strava or something a bit more extravagant that you want, chances are that you'll be covered.

Apart from a gorgeous and bright display that you've probably come to expect out of Samsung products, these watches are actually the first ones to give you body composition analysis. They are also just slimmer than before and look great.

For more details, feel free to check out our detailed Galaxy Watch 4 Classic review here.

