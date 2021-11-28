This is the best price we've seen on Samsung's hot Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Best Buy has slashed the price on the Watch 4 Classic model, the one with the fancy rotating bezel, to just $250 for the 42mm model and $280 for the 46mm model, a cool $100 off the official retail price, and what we love about this deal is that it applies to both color options.









The Watch 4 series are powered by Google's Wear OS instead of the Tizen platform that Samsung has been using until recently, and this means you get a larger ecosystem of apps, so whether it's Strava or something a bit more extravagant that you want, chances are that you'll be covered.





Apart from a gorgeous and bright display that you've probably come to expect out of Samsung products, these watches are actually the first ones to give you body composition analysis. They are also just slimmer than before and look great.

