Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 receives a generous discount ahead of the holidays

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 receives a generous discount ahead of the holidays0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Now, just ahead of the Christmas holidays, Samsung has launched a special promo campaign, shaving some serious cash off of a wide range of products. The Galaxy Watch 4 lineup is also discounted, and you can get it with a $40 instant rebate.
This puts the price of the Galaxy Watch 4 at $209.99, and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic now costs $309.99 respectively. This might now sound like a lot, but the core idea of the campaign is to trade in your old device. Samsung is giving one of the best trade-in prices currently available.
This is your chance to update your wearable experience with the latest offering or get a nice gift for your family or friends. If you need more information about the Galaxy Watch 3 lineup, just check out our reviews linked below. There are other gadgets participating in the Last Minute Gift promo, so be sure to check out those too.