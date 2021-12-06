Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung SSD 500GB for $59.99!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung SSD 500GB for $59.99!

 View
Samsung Deals Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 receives a generous discount ahead of the holidays

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 receives a generous discount ahead of the holidays
Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 4 family back in August with a sleek new design and Google Wear OS 3.0 on board. The Galaxy Watch 4 appeared to be the spiritual successor of the Watch Active 2, while the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic took off where the Watch 3 left.

Now, just ahead of the Christmas holidays, Samsung has launched a special promo campaign, shaving some serious cash off of a wide range of products. The Galaxy Watch 4 lineup is also discounted, and you can get it with a $40 instant rebate.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm)

$40 instant rebate, up to $174.99 off with a trade-in

$175 off (70%) Trade-in
$74 99
$249 99
Buy at Samsung

This puts the price of the Galaxy Watch 4 at $209.99, and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic now costs $309.99 respectively. This might now sound like a lot, but the core idea of the campaign is to trade in your old device. Samsung is giving one of the best trade-in prices currently available.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm)

$40 instant rebate, up to $174.99 off with trade-in

$175 off (50%) Trade-in
$174 99
$349 99
Buy at Samsung


With an eligible trade-in, you can get the Watch 4 for as low as $74.99, while the Watch 4 Classic lands at $174.99. Now, that’s more like it, right? Samsung accepts smartwatches and fitness trackers from its own portfolio, as well as Apple Watch devices (Series 3,4,5 and 6).

This is your chance to update your wearable experience with the latest offering or get a nice gift for your family or friends. If you need more information about the Galaxy Watch 3 lineup, just check out our reviews linked below. There are other gadgets participating in the Last Minute Gift promo, so be sure to check out those too.

Also Read:
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Review
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic review
Samsung discounts every Galaxy Buds model in time for Christmas
Galaxy Z Flip 3 is just $349.99 at Samsung with a trade-in and a pair of Buds2 for free

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) specs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) specs
Review
7.8
$175off $75 Special Samsung $12 Special Verizon Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 1.2 inches 450 x 450 pixels
  • Hardware Exynos W920 1.5GB RAM
  • Storage 16GB,
  • Battery 247 mAh
  • OS Wear OS
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) specs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) specs
$175off $175 Special Samsung $17 Special Verizon Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 1.2 inches 396 x 396 pixels
  • Hardware Exynos W920 1.5GB RAM
  • Storage 16GB,

Latest News

Here's why Samsung dominated 2021 (Watch out, 2022!)
by Rado Minkov,  0
Here's why Samsung dominated 2021 (Watch out, 2022!)
Samsung gets the stable Android 12 show on the road for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung gets the stable Android 12 show on the road for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G
TCL's crazy foldable and rollable phone concept appears in video
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
TCL's crazy foldable and rollable phone concept appears in video
“Surprise” of the month: Fairphone 4 gets a perfect iFixit repairability score
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  1
“Surprise” of the month: Fairphone 4 gets a perfect iFixit repairability score
Samsung teaming up with Disney to launch accessories for Galaxy Z Flip 3
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Samsung teaming up with Disney to launch accessories for Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung discounts every Galaxy Buds model in time for Christmas
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Samsung discounts every Galaxy Buds model in time for Christmas
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless