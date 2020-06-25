Leaked high-quality render does the beautiful Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 justice





But now we have a high-quality press render showcasing the gorgeous design of the impending Tizen-powered wearable device in all its glory in a 45mm case size, thanks to probably the world's most reliable mobile tech leaker.





Obviously, this is the larger of two main Galaxy Watch 3 variants that are purportedly set for an official announcement at some point next month and a commercial release in early August. The render corroborates a bunch of key specs and features already revealed by a sketch contained in regulatory FCC documentation while giving us our best, brightest, and sharpest look at a design that seemingly aims to combine the best things about 2018's original Galaxy Watch and 2019's Galaxy Watch Active 2.

A decidedly classy and practical design









Of course, the great thing about the Galaxy Watch 3 bezel is just that. Compared to the OG Galaxy Watch, this handy hardware method of navigating the UI is far less conspicuous, reportedly allowing the plus-sized 45mm version to squeeze a large (and obviously circular) 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display into a remarkably compact chassis with 45 x 46.2 x 11.1 mm measurements.









In case you're wondering, that's a smaller and thinner body than the 46mm Galaxy Watch , somehow capable of accommodating a bigger than 1.3 -inch screen. Another tweak comes in the shape of the two side-mounted buttons, which are different from what the Galaxy Watch and Watch Active 2 have going on in that department, although we're not sure just yet how we feel about this change.





Made from stainless steel, this undoubtedly handsome Galaxy Watch 3 model comes with a black leather strap featuring white stitching for a touch of extra style. Naturally, we expect Samsung to release its latest Android and iOS-compatible smartwatch in multiple different variants, including extravagant titanium-made units.

A robust set of specs with a big question mark





Carrying the SM-R840 model number, this extra-large version of the Galaxy Watch 3 is set to come with built-in GPS and Wi-Fi connectivity only.





Of course, both the 41 and 45mm sizes will offer optional LTE support as well while sharing a lot of core stuff like Gorilla Glass DX display protection, a 5 ATM water resistance rating, MIL-STD-810G durability, a sophisticated heart rate monitor with ECG capabilities and blood pressure tracking functionality, as well as in-depth sleep and activity monitoring technology.









Other upgraded rumored specs compared to both the Galaxy Watch and Watch Active 2 include a 1GB RAM count and 8 gigs of internal storage space for Bluetooth-only variants, so all in all, it definitely looks like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will have everything it takes both from a design standpoint and as far as internals go to provide stiff competition for the upcoming Apple Watch Series 6



