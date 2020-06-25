Leaked high-quality render does the beautiful Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 justice
Obviously, this is the larger of two main Galaxy Watch 3 variants that are purportedly set for an official announcement at some point next month and a commercial release in early August. The render corroborates a bunch of key specs and features already revealed by a sketch contained in regulatory FCC documentation while giving us our best, brightest, and sharpest look at a design that seemingly aims to combine the best things about 2018's original Galaxy Watch and 2019's Galaxy Watch Active 2.
A decidedly classy and practical design
Of course, the great thing about the Galaxy Watch 3 bezel is just that. Compared to the OG Galaxy Watch, this handy hardware method of navigating the UI is far less conspicuous, reportedly allowing the plus-sized 45mm version to squeeze a large (and obviously circular) 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display into a remarkably compact chassis with 45 x 46.2 x 11.1 mm measurements.
In case you're wondering, that's a smaller and thinner body than the 46mm Galaxy Watch, somehow capable of accommodating a bigger than 1.3-inch screen. Another tweak comes in the shape of the two side-mounted buttons, which are different from what the Galaxy Watch and Watch Active 2 have going on in that department, although we're not sure just yet how we feel about this change.
Made from stainless steel, this undoubtedly handsome Galaxy Watch 3 model comes with a black leather strap featuring white stitching for a touch of extra style. Naturally, we expect Samsung to release its latest Android and iOS-compatible smartwatch in multiple different variants, including extravagant titanium-made units.
A robust set of specs with a big question mark
Carrying the SM-R840 model number, this extra-large version of the Galaxy Watch 3 is set to come with built-in GPS and Wi-Fi connectivity only.
Of course, both the 41 and 45mm sizes will offer optional LTE support as well while sharing a lot of core stuff like Gorilla Glass DX display protection, a 5 ATM water resistance rating, MIL-STD-810G durability, a sophisticated heart rate monitor with ECG capabilities and blood pressure tracking functionality, as well as in-depth sleep and activity monitoring technology.
Other upgraded rumored specs compared to both the Galaxy Watch and Watch Active 2 include a 1GB RAM count and 8 gigs of internal storage space for Bluetooth-only variants, so all in all, it definitely looks like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will have everything it takes both from a design standpoint and as far as internals go to provide stiff competition for the upcoming Apple Watch Series 6.
Unfortunately, some of the aforementioned health tracking features may not be enabled and actually cleared for US use out the box, which would seriously impact the mainstream appeal of the Galaxy Watch 3. Let's just hope that's not going to be the case after all and that Samsung will be able to obtain FDA approval for its long-in-the-works ECG monitoring functionality.
