Next-gen Samsung Galaxy Watch draws near as FCC visit reveals a bunch of key specs

However the company plans to label its next big alternative for the industry-leading Apple Watch lineup , this is pretty much guaranteed to see daylight sometime in the coming months. If recent history is any indication, the official announcement could beat the joint Galaxy Note 20 Fold 2 launch event to the punch by a few days. At the same time, you shouldn't rule out the possibility of seeing Samsung's newest Android and iOS-compatible smartwatch unveiled even sooner.













Before jumping to conclusions, you should keep in mind that's probably not the SM-R845's full name, so we're still left guessing whether Samsung will go with a Galaxy Watch 2 or Watch Active 3 moniker. On the decidedly bright side of things, the sketch does reveal an unusual wealth of information about this large next-gen smartwatch model, including its 45mm case size, stainless steel build, Gorilla Glass DX protection, 5 ATM water resistance rating, MIL-STD-810G durability, GPS functionality, and built-in LTE support.





Naturally, we expect the device to come in Wi-Fi-only variants in addition to LTE-enabled flavors, as well as a smaller size carrying the aforementioned SM-R855 model number, and last but not least, some different materials too. In fact, SamMobile recently revealed Samsung has super-premium titanium variants in the pipeline alongside traditional stainless steel and aluminum models.









What comes after 2019's Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Watch Active 2 ? Believe it or not, we can't be sure just yet, as Samsung might be working on a logical third-gen Galaxy Watch Active or a long overdue sequel to 2018's non-Active Galaxy Watch