Next-gen Samsung Galaxy Watch draws near as FCC visit reveals a bunch of key specs
What comes after 2019's Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Watch Active 2? Believe it or not, we can't be sure just yet, as Samsung might be working on a logical third-gen Galaxy Watch Active or a long overdue sequel to 2018's non-Active Galaxy Watch.
Why else would the tech giant be so quick to certify the as-yet-unnamed wearable device both in China and the US? That's right, the SM-R845 and SM-R855 have already been cleared by the Federal Communications Commission, and if their family relation to the SM-R820 and SM-R830 variants of the Galaxy Watch Active 2 was not obvious enough, the regulatory documents include a sketch specifically identifying one of the two models as a "Samsung Galaxy Watch."
Before jumping to conclusions, you should keep in mind that's probably not the SM-R845's full name, so we're still left guessing whether Samsung will go with a Galaxy Watch 2 or Watch Active 3 moniker. On the decidedly bright side of things, the sketch does reveal an unusual wealth of information about this large next-gen smartwatch model, including its 45mm case size, stainless steel build, Gorilla Glass DX protection, 5 ATM water resistance rating, MIL-STD-810G durability, GPS functionality, and built-in LTE support.
Naturally, we expect the device to come in Wi-Fi-only variants in addition to LTE-enabled flavors, as well as a smaller size carrying the aforementioned SM-R855 model number, and last but not least, some different materials too. In fact, SamMobile recently revealed Samsung has super-premium titanium variants in the pipeline alongside traditional stainless steel and aluminum models.
Unfortunately, the FCC has absolutely no insight into any other specs and features to make public right now, although we do know a significant storage upgrade is brewing, as is a solid battery size improvement. This definitely sounds more like a Galaxy Watch 2 than a Galaxy Watch Active 3 to us, but obviously, we'll have to wait for an official announcement to find out which of Samsung's top-notch Apple Watch rivals will be followed up soon.