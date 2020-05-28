Next-gen Samsung Galaxy Watch draws near as FCC visit reveals a bunch of key specs





















Before jumping to conclusions, you should keep in mind that's probably not the SM-R845's full name, so we're still left guessing whether Samsung will go with a Galaxy Watch 2 or Watch Active 3 moniker. On the decidedly bright side of things, the sketch does reveal an unusual wealth of information about this large next-gen smartwatch model, including its 45mm case size, stainless steel build, Gorilla Glass DX protection, 5 ATM water resistance rating, MIL-STD-810G durability, GPS functionality, and built-in LTE support.





Naturally, we expect the device to come in Wi-Fi-only variants in addition to LTE-enabled flavors, as well as a smaller size carrying the aforementioned SM-R855 model number, and last but not least, some different materials too. In fact, SamMobile recently revealed Samsung has super-premium titanium variants in the pipeline alongside traditional stainless steel and aluminum models.







