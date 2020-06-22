New Galaxy Watch 3 pictures reveal more about the smartwatch
The major difference is that this time the Galaxy Watch 3 has been pictured with the screen turned on, which is why we can see some of the apps that come pre-installed on the smartwatch. The two buttons on the right side are quite visible in all pictures, but we also know the smartwatch will feature a physical rotating bezel.
Reportedly, the Galaxy Watch 3 sports a 1.4-inch display featuring Gorilla Glass DX. It will pack 1GB RAM and 8GB internal memory, as well as IP68 and MIL-STD-810G certifications. A heart-rate monitor, ECG, blood pressure monitoring, and sleep tracker will be included too.
According to previous reports, the 41mm version of Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will be powered by a 247mAh battery, while the 45mm version will pack a 340mAh battery. Also, the smartwatch is said to come in two different versions – stainless steel and titanium.