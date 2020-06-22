Samsung Wearables

New Galaxy Watch 3 pictures reveal more about the smartwatch

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
Jun 22, 2020, 5:14 AM
New Galaxy Watch 3 pictures reveal more about the smartwatch
Samsung is expected to out another smartwatch later this summer, alongside its new flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Note 20. Just like many of its predecessors, Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will be available in two different sizes – 41mm and 45mm.

We've already seen what the smartwatch looks like thanks to a set of pictures that leaked online last week. If you're a fan of Samsung's wearable devices, you'll be happy to know that several new pictures showing the upcoming Galaxy Watch 3 have appeared online courtesy to Mr_TechTalkTV.

The major difference is that this time the Galaxy Watch 3 has been pictured with the screen turned on, which is why we can see some of the apps that come pre-installed on the smartwatch. The two buttons on the right side are quite visible in all pictures, but we also know the smartwatch will feature a physical rotating bezel.

Reportedly, the Galaxy Watch 3 sports a 1.4-inch display featuring Gorilla Glass DX. It will pack 1GB RAM and 8GB internal memory, as well as IP68 and MIL-STD-810G certifications. A heart-rate monitor, ECG, blood pressure monitoring, and sleep tracker will be included too.

According to previous reports, the 41mm version of Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will be powered by a 247mAh battery, while the 45mm version will pack a 340mAh battery. Also, the smartwatch is said to come in two different versions – stainless steel and titanium.

