New Galaxy Watch 3 pictures reveal more about the smartwatch

Samsung is expected to out another smartwatch later this summer, alongside its new flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Note 20 . Just like many of its predecessors, Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will be available in two different sizes – 41mm and 45mm.We've already seen what the smartwatch looks like thanks to a set of pictures that leaked online last week . If you're a fan of Samsung's wearable devices, you'll be happy to know that several new pictures showing the upcoming Galaxy Watch 3 have appeared online courtesy to Mr_TechTalkTV The major difference is that this time the Galaxy Watch 3 has been pictured with the screen turned on, which is why we can see some of the apps that come pre-installed on the smartwatch. The two buttons on the right side are quite visible in all pictures, but we also know the smartwatch will feature a physical rotating bezel.Reportedly, the Galaxy Watch 3 sports a 1.4-inch display featuring Gorilla Glass DX. It will pack 1GB RAM and 8GB internal memory, as well as IP68 and MIL-STD-810G certifications. A heart-rate monitor, ECG, blood pressure monitoring, and sleep tracker will be included too. According to previous reports , the 41mm version of Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will be powered by a 247mAh battery, while the 45mm version will pack a 340mAh battery. Also, the smartwatch is said to come in two different versions – stainless steel and titanium.