The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 can be yours at a huge discount... if you hurry





Naturally, the best is yet to come in terms of Black Friday smartwatch deals this holiday season, and if you're not willing to wait a few more days in the hopes that Amazon will eventually improve its current $60 markdowns, you have a few hours to get a very specific variant of the Galaxy Watch 3 at a whopping $130 less than usual from B&H Photo Video.





We're talking about a jumbo-sized 45mm model in a Mystic Black hue, which normally costs $429, saving you no less than 30 percent at the time of this writing.





Before pulling the trigger, you may also want to keep in mind these deeply discounted units are "international" and therefore not specifically designed for the US market, although B&H will obviously take care of your standard 1-year warranty.





This is not a cellular-enabled variant, mind you, so you won't be able to make and receive calls directly on your wrist, but you do get standalone GPS connectivity, as well as a built-in heart rate monitor and everything from blood pressure to blood oxygen saturation, and yes, ECG tracking to keep an eye on your health.





If you're not fast (or lucky) enough to claim this amazing limited-time Black Friday offer on the aforementioned international 45mm model, you should still be able to save a decent $60 on US-specific GPS-only versions in both 41 and 45mm sizes at B&H. Last but certainly not least, the retailer also has the extra-robust 45mm Titanium edition on sale at $499.99 instead of its $599.99 regular price with no expiration date listed right now.



