Amazon has every single Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 model on sale at a nice discount

We obviously wouldn't be surprised if the latest batch of special offers also expires in a few days, although this time around, you're not looking at saving more than a relatively modest $31. On the decidedly bright side of things, that price cut currently applies to every single Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 model available on Amazon, whether you're thinking of going with a 41 or 44mm size and no matter if you need standalone cellular connectivity or not.



Keep in mind that an entry-level 41mm Bluetooth-only configuration normally costs $399.99 in your choice of Mystic Silver or Mystic Bronze colors, while a non-LTE-supporting 45mm timepiece with a physical rotating bezel is up for grabs right now for 7 percent off its $429.99 MSRP in silver and black hues.



The same color options are available with built-in 4G LTE capabilities, but of course, you'll have to spend a little extra dough for the perk of making and receiving voice calls directly on your wrist. The 41mm size can be purchased for 31 bucks less than its $449.99 regular price, with the 45mm version fetching $31 off its $479.99 MSRP.



In addition to the aforementioned rotating bezel, which has made a spectacular comeback in a slimmed down form after being excluded from the Galaxy Watch Active and Active 2's list of features, the premium Galaxy Watch 3 also has ECG monitoring functionality going for it ( at last! ), as well as a beautiful Super AMOLED display, continuous heart rate tracking, blood oxygen saturation monitoring, decent battery life, plenty of memory and storage space to go around, and perhaps most importantly, a gorgeous design with a circular face and stainless steel construction. Oh, and don't forget that you can use this thing in combination with both iPhones and Android handsets.

Unfortunately for bargain hunters who like options, the e-commerce giant only had one Galaxy Watch 3 variant on sale at a massive $65 off its list price a few weeks back, and naturally, the killer deal didn't last long.