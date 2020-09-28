Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Amazon has every single Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 model on sale at a nice discount

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Sep 28, 2020, 4:39 AM
Amazon has every single Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 model on sale at a nice discount
Formally unveiled and commercially released early last month, Samsung's newest high-end alternative to the industry-leading Apple Watch family was deeply discounted surprisingly quickly on Amazon

Unfortunately for bargain hunters who like options, the e-commerce giant only had one Galaxy Watch 3 variant on sale at a massive $65 off its list price a few weeks back, and naturally, the killer deal didn't last long.

We obviously wouldn't be surprised if the latest batch of special offers also expires in a few days, although this time around, you're not looking at saving more than a relatively modest $31. On the decidedly bright side of things, that price cut currently applies to every single Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 model available on Amazon, whether you're thinking of going with a 41 or 44mm size and no matter if you need standalone cellular connectivity or not.

Keep in mind that an entry-level 41mm Bluetooth-only configuration normally costs $399.99 in your choice of Mystic Silver or Mystic Bronze colors, while a non-LTE-supporting 45mm timepiece with a physical rotating bezel is up for grabs right now for 7 percent off its $429.99 MSRP in silver and black hues.

The same color options are available with built-in 4G LTE capabilities, but of course, you'll have to spend a little extra dough for the perk of making and receiving voice calls directly on your wrist. The 41mm size can be purchased for 31 bucks less than its $449.99 regular price, with the 45mm version fetching $31 off its $479.99 MSRP.

In addition to the aforementioned rotating bezel, which has made a spectacular comeback in a slimmed down form after being excluded from the Galaxy Watch Active and Active 2's list of features, the premium Galaxy Watch 3 also has ECG monitoring functionality going for it (at last!), as well as a beautiful Super AMOLED display, continuous heart rate tracking, blood oxygen saturation monitoring, decent battery life, plenty of memory and storage space to go around, and perhaps most importantly, a gorgeous design with a circular face and stainless steel construction. Oh, and don't forget that you can use this thing in combination with both iPhones and Android handsets.

Related phones

Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm) View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.8
 Read Full Review
View
  • Display 1.2 inches
    360 x 360 pixels
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9110
    1GB RAM
  • Storage 8GB, not expandable
  • Battery 247 mAh
  • OS Tizen
Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm) View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.8
 Read Full Review
  • Display 1.4 inches
    360 x 360 pixels
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9110
    1GB RAM
  • Storage 8GB, not expandable
  • Battery 340 mAh
  • OS Tizen

