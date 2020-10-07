Excellent new deal makes the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 even more appealing





Predictably enough, that killer first deal on a single size and color quickly went away, but the e-commerce giant didn't take long to slash the prices of all Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 variants , albeit far less drastically.





If you can't settle for a relatively modest $30 or so discount, one particularly trustworthy eBay seller will let you save a significantly more substantial $70 with absolutely no strings attached. That being said, you should definitely keep in mind that Sobeonline1 can't hook you up with any sort of a valid US warranty for the 41mm units you'll be purchasing in exchange for $329.99 a pop in your choice of Mystic Bronze or Mystic Silver hues.













Naturally, these are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged items sold by the 99.6 percent positively rated vendor in their original packaging in a "limited quantity." And yes, you can get free "standard" shipping across the nation at the time of this writing, as well as your money back or a replacement device within 30 days of your initial purchase if there's a problem or you simply change your mind.





Normally available for $400 and up, this bad boy is pretty much as advanced as Android and iOS-compatible smartwatches come nowadays, rocking a beautiful 1.2-inch (in a 41mm variant) Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels, as well as a handy and incredibly thin rotating bezel, a powerful dual-core Exynos 9110 processor, 8 gigs of internal storage space, optical heart rate monitoring, standalone GPS support, and yes, ECG tracking technology





Obviously, your 330 bucks will only be enough to buy you Bluetooth connectivity, and unfortunately, there are no good and straightforward special offers on LTE-enabled models worth highlighting on eBay or at major carriers like Verizon and T-Mobile.



