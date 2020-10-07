Get the New Galaxy S20+ 5G for $1000

 View

Get the New Galaxy S20+ 5G for $1000

 View
Samsung Deals Tizen Wearables

Excellent new deal makes the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 even more appealing

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Oct 07, 2020, 9:59 AM
Excellent new deal makes the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 even more appealing
Considering how impressive Samsung's latest premium Apple Watch rival looked both on paper and in real-life usage and how long the company kept its hardcore fans waiting for a proper Galaxy Watch sequel, it was certainly surprising to see the Galaxy Watch 3 deeply discounted on Amazon so soon after its commercial debut.

Predictably enough, that killer first deal on a single size and color quickly went away, but the e-commerce giant didn't take long to slash the prices of all Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 variants, albeit far less drastically.

If you can't settle for a relatively modest $30 or so discount, one particularly trustworthy eBay seller will let you save a significantly more substantial $70 with absolutely no strings attached. That being said, you should definitely keep in mind that Sobeonline1 can't hook you up with any sort of a valid US warranty for the 41mm units you'll be purchasing in exchange for $329.99 a pop in your choice of Mystic Bronze or Mystic Silver hues.

Check out the deal here



Naturally, these are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged items sold by the 99.6 percent positively rated vendor in their original packaging in a "limited quantity." And yes, you can get free "standard" shipping across the nation at the time of this writing, as well as your money back or a replacement device within 30 days of your initial purchase if there's a problem or you simply change your mind.

Normally available for $400 and up, this bad boy is pretty much as advanced as Android and iOS-compatible smartwatches come nowadays, rocking a beautiful 1.2-inch (in a 41mm variant) Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels, as well as a handy and incredibly thin rotating bezel, a powerful dual-core Exynos 9110 processor, 8 gigs of internal storage space, optical heart rate monitoring, standalone GPS support, and yes, ECG tracking technology.

Obviously, your 330 bucks will only be enough to buy you Bluetooth connectivity, and unfortunately, there are no good and straightforward special offers on LTE-enabled models worth highlighting on eBay or at major carriers like Verizon and T-Mobile.

Related phones

Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm) View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.8
 Read Full Review
View
  • Display 1.2 inches 360 x 360 pixels
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9110 1GB RAM
  • Storage 8GB, not expandable
  • Battery 247 mAh
  • OS Tizen

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
T-Mobile has Samsung's 5G-enabled Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ on sale at a decent discount
Popular stories
Snag 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just $0.99
Popular stories
These awesome Prime Day deals on some of Amazon's most popular devices are already live
Popular stories
Amazon kicks off the Prime Day madness with early Echo Show 5 deals
Popular stories
Samsung's awesome Galaxy S20+ can be yours at a huge $500 discount... without 5G
Popular stories
The best early Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals

Popular stories

Popular stories
Survey reveals strong interest in iPhone 12 from Android users but not because of the phone itself
Popular stories
Samsung has both a Galaxy S21 5G with S Pen and a Galaxy Note 21 in the works
Popular stories
The OnePlus 8T 5G will turn it up to 11 with a world first
Popular stories
T-Mobile pulls off a 5G record with its LG Velvet, the Snapdragon-less mystery
Popular stories
The Apple Watch heart sensor and ECG feature may do more harm than good for many users
Popular stories
T-Mobile updates OnePlus 7T Pro 5G with support for its standalone 5G network

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless