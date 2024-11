As the name suggests, this is an older product than the 2024-released Tab S10 duo, having seen daylight back in the summer of 2023. But at first glance, the Tab S9 Ultra is pretty much identical to the , and while the newer 14.6-inch Android flagship starts at $999.99 after its $200 Black Friday markdown, the previous-gen giant costs $799.99 in an entry-level 256GB storage variant and two color options. As the name suggests, this is an older product than the 2024-released Tab S10 duo, having seen daylight back in the summer of 2023. But at first glance, theis pretty much identical to the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra , and while the newer 14.6-inch Android flagship starts at $999.99 after its $200 Black Friday markdown, the previous-gen giant costs $799.99 in an entry-level 256GB storage variant and two color options.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 +12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Graphite and Beige Color Options, S Pen Included $400 off (33%) $799 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 +12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Graphite and Beige Color Options, S Pen Included, Eligible Device Trade-In Required ($300 Discount Available Without Trade-In) $800 off (67%) Trade-in $399 99 $1199 99 Buy at Samsung





Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra offer is not matched by Best Buy's killer pre-holidayoffer is not matched by Samsung at the time of this writing, but if you do opt for an order on the device manufacturer's official US website, you can maximize your savings with an eligible trade-in. A Tab S8 Ultra in good condition, for instance, can knock this bad boy down to $399.99 from a list price of $1,199.99, which is an undeniably solid but not exactly outstanding (or unprecedented) deal.





Tab S9 Ultra is probably the At $799.99 with absolutely no strings attached and no special requirements, theis probably the best tablet around in terms of its bang for your buck, at least as far as high-enders are concerned. And make no mistake, this looks incredibly similar to the younger and pricier Tab S10 Ultra at a second, third, and fourth glance too, as the 2024 sequel keeps its predecessor's 120Hz refresh rate-capable 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, notched design, wasp waist, quad speaker audio system, 11,200mAh battery, 45W charging speeds, and four cameras unchanged.



Tab S9 Ultra Granted, the Tab S10 Ultra packs a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor while thesupports Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 power, but that's not necessarily a major improvement and it certainly doesn't justify an extra expense of $200 by itself.





In short, you're looking at one of the greatest Black Friday tablet deals available right now, and if you like S Pen-wielding Android giants with ultra-high-end specifications, you should probably pull the trigger before it's not too late.

If you're currently hesitating between the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra for your next Android tablet purchase, you might want to take a step back, close your eyes, and imagine a very similar device at a considerably lower price. Now you can open your eyes and head over to Best Buy to snap up the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at an unbeatable Black Friday 2024 discount