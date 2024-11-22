Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse

Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
If you're currently hesitating between the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra for your next Android tablet purchase, you might want to take a step back, close your eyes, and imagine a very similar device at a considerably lower price. Now you can open your eyes and head over to Best Buy to snap up the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at an unbeatable Black Friday 2024 discount.

As the name suggests, this is an older product than the 2024-released Tab S10 duo, having seen daylight back in the summer of 2023. But at first glance, the Tab S9 Ultra is pretty much identical to the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, and while the newer 14.6-inch Android flagship starts at $999.99 after its $200 Black Friday markdown, the previous-gen giant costs $799.99 in an entry-level 256GB storage variant and two color options.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

$400 off (33%)
$799 99
$1199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Best Buy's killer pre-holiday Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra offer is not matched by Samsung at the time of this writing, but if you do opt for an order on the device manufacturer's official US website, you can maximize your savings with an eligible trade-in. A Tab S8 Ultra in good condition, for instance, can knock this bad boy down to $399.99 from a list price of $1,199.99, which is an undeniably solid but not exactly outstanding (or unprecedented) deal.

At $799.99 with absolutely no strings attached and no special requirements, the Tab S9 Ultra is probably the best tablet around in terms of its bang for your buck, at least as far as high-enders are concerned. And make no mistake, this looks incredibly similar to the younger and pricier Tab S10 Ultra at a second, third, and fourth glance too, as the 2024 sequel keeps its predecessor's 120Hz refresh rate-capable 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, notched design, wasp waist, quad speaker audio system, 11,200mAh battery, 45W charging speeds, and four cameras unchanged.

Granted, the Tab S10 Ultra packs a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor while the Tab S9 Ultra supports Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 power, but that's not necessarily a major improvement and it certainly doesn't justify an extra expense of $200 by itself. 

In short, you're looking at one of the greatest Black Friday tablet deals available right now, and if you like S Pen-wielding Android giants with ultra-high-end specifications, you should probably pull the trigger before it's not too late.

Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

