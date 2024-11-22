Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Samsung's final Black Friday sale lets you save $250 with a no-trade Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra purchase

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
The official Black Friday 2024 campaign on Samsung's US e-store has been rather confusing, kicking off a few weeks before Thanksgiving with a batch of pre-holiday deals on many of the best Galaxy devices out there that have then changed their terms and conditions a number of different times.

But now things appear to have settled down, and the world's largest smartphone vendor suggests its current Black Friday offers will no longer be revised in any meaningful way for the next 10 days or so (at the time of this writing).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, Two Color Options, $50 Instant Credit Included, Additional Discounts Available With Trade-In
$200 off (17%) Gift
$999 99
$1199 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 12.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Two Color Options, S Pen Included
$150 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon

As such, the time may have come to pull the trigger on the state-of-the-art Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra at a cool $200 discount with absolutely no strings attached. That markdown applies to the giant's 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants equally, making the most affordable of those three models cheaper than ever before at $999.99 right now.

On top of saving an outright $200 on quite possibly thebest Android tablet in the world today, samsung.com/us shoppers can get a $50 instant credit too (also with no special requirements or hoops to jump through) usable towards other Samsung products (like accessories, smartwatches, and earbuds) at the time of your Tab S10 Ultra purchase.

Finally, you can maximize your savings by also trading in an eligible device in good working condition, with a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, for instance, being currently valued at a whopping $800 for the purposes of this program, which will further knock the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra's price in an entry-level 256 gig storage configuration down to $199.99.

All in all, you're clearly looking at one of the greatest Black Friday 2024 tablet offers available today (and theoretically, through December 2), especially considering that Amazon doesn't seem to sell the Tab S10 Ultra... at any price, only rivaling this deal with a $150 discount on the slightly smaller but equally powerful Tab S10 Plus.

Our Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra review makes the biggest strengths and selling points of this 14.6-inch colossus clear as day, praising everything from the sheer size to the screen quality, overall performance, battery life, audio power, multitasking chops, and built-in S Pen functionality of Samsung's latest and arguably greatest ever iPad Pro alternative.
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018.

Loading Comments...

