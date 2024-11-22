Samsung's final Black Friday sale lets you save $250 with a no-trade Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra purchase
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The official Black Friday 2024 campaign on Samsung's US e-store has been rather confusing, kicking off a few weeks before Thanksgiving with a batch of pre-holiday deals on many of the best Galaxy devices out there that have then changed their terms and conditions a number of different times.
But now things appear to have settled down, and the world's largest smartphone vendor suggests its current Black Friday offers will no longer be revised in any meaningful way for the next 10 days or so (at the time of this writing).
As such, the time may have come to pull the trigger on the state-of-the-art Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra at a cool $200 discount with absolutely no strings attached. That markdown applies to the giant's 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants equally, making the most affordable of those three models cheaper than ever before at $999.99 right now.
On top of saving an outright $200 on quite possibly thebest Android tablet in the world today, samsung.com/us shoppers can get a $50 instant credit too (also with no special requirements or hoops to jump through) usable towards other Samsung products (like accessories, smartwatches, and earbuds) at the time of your Tab S10 Ultra purchase.
Finally, you can maximize your savings by also trading in an eligible device in good working condition, with a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, for instance, being currently valued at a whopping $800 for the purposes of this program, which will further knock the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra's price in an entry-level 256 gig storage configuration down to $199.99.
All in all, you're clearly looking at one of the greatest Black Friday 2024 tablet offers available today (and theoretically, through December 2), especially considering that Amazon doesn't seem to sell the Tab S10 Ultra... at any price, only rivaling this deal with a $150 discount on the slightly smaller but equally powerful Tab S10 Plus.
Our Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra review makes the biggest strengths and selling points of this 14.6-inch colossus clear as day, praising everything from the sheer size to the screen quality, overall performance, battery life, audio power, multitasking chops, and built-in S Pen functionality of Samsung's latest and arguably greatest ever iPad Pro alternative.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
22 Nov, 2024Samsung's final Black Friday sale lets you save $250 with a no-trade Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra purchase
21 Nov, 20242023's Galaxy Tab S9+ might be the best Samsung tablet to buy at this Black Friday 2024 discount
20 Nov, 2024The greatest Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ deal to date lands right before Black Friday
18 Nov, 2024Amazon's early Galaxy Tab S9 Black Friday discount may go unbeaten this holiday season Amazon's first big Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ discount has landed mere days before Black Friday
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: