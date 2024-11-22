Samsung's final Black Friday sale lets you save $250 with a no-trade Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra purchase





But now things appear to have settled down, and the world's largest smartphone vendor suggests its current Black Friday offers will no longer be revised in any meaningful way for the next 10 days or so (at the time of this writing).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, Two Color Options

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 12.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Two Color Options, S Pen Included





As such, the time may have come to pull the trigger on the state-of-the-art Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra at a cool $200 discount with absolutely no strings attached. That markdown applies to the giant's 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants equally, making the most affordable of those three models cheaper than ever before at $999.99 right now.





On top of saving an outright $200 on quite possibly the best Android tablet in the world today, samsung.com/us shoppers can get a $50 instant credit too (also with no special requirements or hoops to jump through) usable towards other Samsung products (like accessories, smartwatches, and earbuds) at the time of your Tab S10 Ultra purchase.





Finally, you can maximize your savings by also trading in an eligible device in good working condition, with a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, for instance, being currently valued at a whopping $800 for the purposes of this program, which will further knock the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra's price in an entry-level 256 gig storage configuration down to $199.99.








