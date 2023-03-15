Galaxy A54 U.S. price and release date announced: no price hike this year



Samsung announced today its next additions to its mid-range Galaxy A line: the Galaxy A54 and the Galaxy A34 . Luckily for users in the U.S., the Galaxy A54 will be available for sale (the A34 will not be available for the U.S., or at least it seems so at the moment).





And if you've been following what's been going on on the internet in the past few weeks, you could have been concerned that the A54 would end up more expensive ( some rumors were pointing to such a possibility ). Well, that didn't happen in the U.S.

Galaxy A54 5G will start at $449 and availability starts April 6



Interestingly enough, it seems American buyers will be able to get this mid-ranger in just two of its four official colors : Awesome Violet and Awesome Graphite. The phone will start at $449.99 for its base storage and RAM configuration (the 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage). You will be paying $499 for 8GB/128GB.





You will be able to get it from Samsung.com, Samsung Experience Store, the three major carriers AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, as well as US Cellular, and other major retailers. Pre-orders start on March 30 on Samsung.com and at Samsung Experience Storesof the phone. And, as we already mentioned the phone will be in stores starting April 6.As usual, Samsung does like to give some sweet discounts when its launching new phones, especially for the pre-order period. If you're one of the early birds aiming to get the new Galaxy A54 during pre-order, you will be able to benefit from a nice up to $250 off deal with an eligible trade-in. Also, you'll be able to get a discount on the Galaxy Buds Live with your pre-order (they will cost $49.99 with the pre-order of the Galaxy A54).For just $449, you will be getting an improved camera system with a 50MP main sensor sporting upgraded OIS, Exynos 1380 chip, 5G, and a bright and good-looking 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.You also get up to four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates, so your new Galaxy will remain fast and protected for years to come.