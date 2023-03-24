Leak claims Samsung could launch three foldables in 2023 and no Galaxy S23 FE
The Galaxy S23 lineup, Samsung’s de facto flagship for 2023 and one of the best phones to buy right now, might have just launched, but the Korean tech giant could have much more in store for us this year than we currently expect. According to a new leak, Samsung might have a secret foldable ace up its sleeve.
Unlike the current Z lineup, this device would fold in three and could, potentially, feature a much bigger flexible screen. Samsung has showcased such devices in the past, but has never commented on a possible launch time frame. Brar expects the Samsung Tri-Fold to ship this year, but this information should be taken with a grain of salt.
It should be noted that we are still waiting for the Samsung Galaxy Tab Fold. It is possible that the ‘Tri-Fold’ in question is not a smartphone, but actually Samsung’s first foldable tablet. However, this is purely in the realm of speculation at this point.
According to most rumors, this is going to be a big year for Samsung’s foldable, with many important upgrades finally coming to the Z series. This includes the elimination of the gap, the end of the crease and a bigger cover screen on the Flip 5, amongst a plethora of other improvements.
Brar also mentions that “FE fans should look elsewhere” as there is “no Galaxy S23 FE in the development chain”, contrary to previous reports. Whether he is correct in his predictions remains to be seen.
In a recent Twitter post first covered by Sammobile in a dedicated article, Yogesh Brar claims that Samsung could launch a third foldable alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The tipster, who has a rather reliable track record when it comes to Samsung, seems to believe that a ‘Tri-Fold’ Samsung device might be on the horizon.
Unlike the current Z lineup, this device would fold in three and could, potentially, feature a much bigger flexible screen. Samsung has showcased such devices in the past, but has never commented on a possible launch time frame. Brar expects the Samsung Tri-Fold to ship this year, but this information should be taken with a grain of salt.
It should be noted that we are still waiting for the Samsung Galaxy Tab Fold. It is possible that the ‘Tri-Fold’ in question is not a smartphone, but actually Samsung’s first foldable tablet. However, this is purely in the realm of speculation at this point.
According to most rumors, this is going to be a big year for Samsung’s foldable, with many important upgrades finally coming to the Z series. This includes the elimination of the gap, the end of the crease and a bigger cover screen on the Flip 5, amongst a plethora of other improvements.
Brar also mentions that “FE fans should look elsewhere” as there is “no Galaxy S23 FE in the development chain”, contrary to previous reports. Whether he is correct in his predictions remains to be seen.
Things that are NOT allowed: