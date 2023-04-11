Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Trending:

Samsung is reportedly prepping a major upgrade for the 'vanilla' Galaxy Tab S9

Samsung Android Tablets
Samsung is reportedly prepping a major upgrade for the 'vanilla' Galaxy Tab S9
With the Galaxy Tab S9+ looking awfully familiar in those factory CAD-based renders from last week and the impressive rumored specs of the Tab S9 Ultra heavily borrowing from what last year's Tab S8 Ultra beast had to offer, we wouldn't blame you if your excitement around Samsung's next high-end Android tablets was currently at a minimum.

But if you don't need as much as 12.4 or 14.6 inches of screen real estate, the "humblest" member of the upcoming Galaxy Tab S9 family might capture your attention with at least two meaningful upgrades.

The non-Plus and non-Ultra 11-incher was rumored a few weeks back to bump up the battery capacity of the base Tab S8 from 8,000 to around 8,500mAh, and now well-known display industry analyst Ross Young anticipates a jump from LCD to OLED screen technology.

Just like the Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra, Samsung's "vanilla" Galaxy Tab S9 is tipped to sport a high-quality Super AMOLED panel, which should drastically improve the clarity and sharpness of its video content compared to the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S8.

This somewhat unexpected move could explain the battery size upgrade when the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus and Tab S9 Ultra are likely to keep the cell capacity figures of their predecessors largely unchanged. The Tab S9 display technology upgrade would also bring the series on the same page in that department exactly like the Galaxy S23 handset lineup, so in a way, it makes perfect sense.

Unfortunately, Ross Young has no other information to share at the moment on any of Samsung's impending iPad Pro rivals, which may or may not go official alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Watch 6 duo at some point in August.

Undoubtedly powered by the same state-of-the-art "Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy" processor as the Tab S9 Ultra, the "regular" Galaxy Tab S9 could well end up costing a little more than the Tab S8, although it's probably too early to jump to any specific conclusions from that particular standpoint.

Popular stories

No, you were not imagining it: your iPhone was experiencing some weird bugs recently
No, you were not imagining it: your iPhone was experiencing some weird bugs recently
Galaxy S23 has already lost a whopping 43.3% of its value
Galaxy S23 has already lost a whopping 43.3% of its value
iPhone 15 Ultra: Apple's Steve Jobs era ends forever with ridiculous microchip for infinite battery
iPhone 15 Ultra: Apple's Steve Jobs era ends forever with ridiculous microchip for infinite battery
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
iPhone 15 Pro: Leak shows Apple enters new design era with all-screen look
iPhone 15 Pro: Leak shows Apple enters new design era with all-screen look
A scam so clever that YouTube jumps in to warn all of its users
A scam so clever that YouTube jumps in to warn all of its users
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Even bigger cover screens and predictable release dates tipped for Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 now
Even bigger cover screens and predictable release dates tipped for Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 now
Escape carrier control with this no trade-in iPhone 13 deal (renewed)
Escape carrier control with this no trade-in iPhone 13 deal (renewed)
Microsoft's super-powerful Surface Pro 9 tablet is on sale at $300 off in multiple variants
Microsoft's super-powerful Surface Pro 9 tablet is on sale at $300 off in multiple variants
Useful new features are coming to YouTube Premium
Useful new features are coming to YouTube Premium
Amazon is now selling the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at a HUGE $400 discount
Amazon is now selling the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at a HUGE $400 discount
Samsung upgrading the iPhone 15 display to Pro brightness with M12 OLED
Samsung upgrading the iPhone 15 display to Pro brightness with M12 OLED
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless