Samsung is reportedly prepping a major upgrade for the 'vanilla' Galaxy Tab S9
With the Galaxy Tab S9+ looking awfully familiar in those factory CAD-based renders from last week and the impressive rumored specs of the Tab S9 Ultra heavily borrowing from what last year's Tab S8 Ultra beast had to offer, we wouldn't blame you if your excitement around Samsung's next high-end Android tablets was currently at a minimum.
But if you don't need as much as 12.4 or 14.6 inches of screen real estate, the "humblest" member of the upcoming Galaxy Tab S9 family might capture your attention with at least two meaningful upgrades.
The non-Plus and non-Ultra 11-incher was rumored a few weeks back to bump up the battery capacity of the base Tab S8 from 8,000 to around 8,500mAh, and now well-known display industry analyst Ross Young anticipates a jump from LCD to OLED screen technology.
Just like the Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra, Samsung's "vanilla" Galaxy Tab S9 is tipped to sport a high-quality Super AMOLED panel, which should drastically improve the clarity and sharpness of its video content compared to the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S8.
This somewhat unexpected move could explain the battery size upgrade when the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus and Tab S9 Ultra are likely to keep the cell capacity figures of their predecessors largely unchanged. The Tab S9 display technology upgrade would also bring the series on the same page in that department exactly like the Galaxy S23 handset lineup, so in a way, it makes perfect sense.
Unfortunately, Ross Young has no other information to share at the moment on any of Samsung's impending iPad Pro rivals, which may or may not go official alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Watch 6 duo at some point in August.
Undoubtedly powered by the same state-of-the-art "Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy" processor as the Tab S9 Ultra, the "regular" Galaxy Tab S9 could well end up costing a little more than the Tab S8, although it's probably too early to jump to any specific conclusions from that particular standpoint.
