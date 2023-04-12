More precious information on Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra crops up ahead of release





Following in the footsteps of the early 2022-released Galaxy Tab S8 trio, of course, the super-premium Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus, and Tab S9 Ultra could well see daylight sooner than that, a theory which seems at least partially supported by the abundance of recent rumors and leaks.





What does this all mean?





Although you can never rely on this type of stuff to suggest a launch schedule for an unannounced gadget (or three), such noise and frantic movement on the rumor and gossip front is very rarely associated with a product set to be released four months down the line.





finally breaking cover. In other words, we definitely wouldn't be surprised to see Samsung take the wraps off this high-end Galaxy Tab S9 trio (and, possibly, a humbler Tab S9 FE model too) in June or July, thus ensuring both these giants and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 will get the attention they deserve whenbreaking cover.









Naturally, that's little more than speculation on our part, which is not what we can say about the 12GB RAM count of one particular Tab S9+ variant benchmarked with higher single and multi-core performance scores than the Galaxy S23 handset roster.





Like the Tab S9 and Tab S9 Ultra, this 12.4-incher is all but guaranteed to pack a state-of-the-art "Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy" processor and come in multiple storage and memory configurations.





On that note, the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is expected to offer 128, 256, and 512 gigs of internal storage space paired with 8, 12, and 16GB RAM respectively, thus delivering on the needs and budget restrictions of all types of consumers... just like the Tab S8 Ultra before it.





Perhaps more interestingly, the two upper-tier configurations are likely to adopt blazing fast UFS 4.0 storage while the entry-level Tab S9 Ultra model should settle for slower but still perfectly acceptable UFS 3.1 technology.

What else do we know?





Technically, not a lot of things for sure, but based on those leaked Tab S9+ renders from last week, for instance, we can assume the Tab S8 series design language will largely be kept in place by the next-gen Tab S9 family.





That freshly certified S Pen (model number EJ-PX710) is certain to ship alongside the Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra as standard, and the three prime new contenders for the title of best Android tablet in the world will definitely include stylus holders in their decidedly premium designs.













Don't forget about the Galaxy Tab S9 FE either, which is a lower-end and undoubtedly lower-cost model that's mostly shrouded in secrecy at the moment, seemingly packing a middling Exynos 1380 SoC and presumably aiming to give Apple's latest "standard" iPad and iPad Air a run for their money with a competitive price point and huge display.