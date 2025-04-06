The Galaxy Tab S9 might just be the most compelling Android tablet right now at a $330 discount

Galaxy Tab S9





As the digit in its name suggests, this is an older but not necessarily humbler device than the Tab S10 FE , sporting, for instance, a slightly larger, sharper, and significantly smoother 120Hz refresh rate-capable AMOLED display compared to its 90Hz IPS LCD-settling Fan Edition "cousin."

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 $330 off (41%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Graphite Color, S Pen Included Buy at Amazon





That's obviously one of the reasons why the 11-inch Tab S9 normally starts at a $799.99 price, but believe it or not, you can currently save as much as 330 bucks without jumping through any hoops. Yes, Amazon is selling an entry-level 128GB storage variant at that irresistible discount in a graphite colorway for an undoubtedly limited time only.





Galaxy Tab S9 Released back in the summer of 2023, thehasn't been discounted this steeply before today, and with its official discontinuation looking imminent, there's a good chance you won't see this spectacular deal revived (let alone eclipsed) before the iPad Air alternative goes away for good.

Galaxy Tab S10 FE mid-ranger. Compared to the Tab S10 FE, this bad boy is amazingly still faster thanks to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that's aged rather nicely since its late 2022 debut. The speaker system is also undeniably more powerful on the older Galaxy Tab, which somehow manages to squeeze a slightly bigger battery into a thinner body as well. At its newly reduced price, the "vanilla" Tab S9 is cheaper than both Apple's M3-powered 11-inch iPad Air (2025) and Samsung's soon-to-be-releasedFE mid-ranger. Compared to the Tab S10 FE, this bad boy is amazingly still faster thanks to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that's aged rather nicely since its late 2022 debut. The speaker system is also undeniably more powerful on the older Galaxy Tab, which somehow manages to squeeze a slightly bigger battery into a thinner body as well.



