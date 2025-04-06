Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

The Galaxy Tab S9 might just be the most compelling Android tablet right now at a $330 discount

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Deals Galaxy Tab
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
Can't afford the state-of-the-art Galaxy Tab S10+ or Tab S10 Ultra? Not sure if the newly unveiled Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ are the best Android tablets for you right now, especially at slightly higher prices compared to their predecessors? Then why not go for a Galaxy Tab S9?

As the digit in its name suggests, this is an older but not necessarily humbler device than the Tab S10 FE, sporting, for instance, a slightly larger, sharper, and significantly smoother 120Hz refresh rate-capable AMOLED display compared to its 90Hz IPS LCD-settling Fan Edition "cousin."

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

$330 off (41%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Graphite Color, S Pen Included
Buy at Amazon

That's obviously one of the reasons why the 11-inch Tab S9 normally starts at a $799.99 price, but believe it or not, you can currently save as much as 330 bucks without jumping through any hoops. Yes, Amazon is selling an entry-level 128GB storage variant at that irresistible discount in a graphite colorway for an undoubtedly limited time only.

Released back in the summer of 2023, the Galaxy Tab S9 hasn't been discounted this steeply before today, and with its official discontinuation looking imminent, there's a good chance you won't see this spectacular deal revived (let alone eclipsed) before the iPad Air alternative goes away for good.

At its newly reduced price, the "vanilla" Tab S9 is cheaper than both Apple's M3-powered 11-inch iPad Air (2025) and Samsung's soon-to-be-released Galaxy Tab S10 FE mid-ranger. Compared to the Tab S10 FE, this bad boy is amazingly still faster thanks to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that's aged rather nicely since its late 2022 debut. The speaker system is also undeniably more powerful on the older Galaxy Tab, which somehow manages to squeeze a slightly bigger battery into a thinner body as well.

A built-in S Pen further improves the Tab S9's value proposition, especially against Apple's overpriced iPads, and on top of everything else, the software is guaranteed to stay nice and current until at least 2027.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab - Deals History
155 stories
06 Apr, 2025
The Galaxy Tab S9 might just be the most compelling Android tablet right now at a $330 discount
01 Apr, 2025
The premium Galaxy Tab S10+ enjoys a solid $174 discount on Amazon
13 Mar, 2025
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon
05 Mar, 2025
The Galaxy Tab S9+ is still a major bargain at $300 off with Best Buy's epic sale
04 Mar, 2025
Samsung's unrivaled Galaxy Tab A9+ mid-ranger is even harder to turn down at these awesome discounts
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile leaves many no choice but to consider another provider with its latest decision
T-Mobile leaves many no choice but to consider another provider with its latest decision
T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
Loophole allows T-Mobile customers to avoid T Life app for in-store stuff
Loophole allows T-Mobile customers to avoid T Life app for in-store stuff

Latest News

S Pen may be left homeless by Samsung starting with the Galaxy S26 Ultra
S Pen may be left homeless by Samsung starting with the Galaxy S26 Ultra
Trump extends TikTok deadline after tariffs blow up deal to sell the app to U.S. investors
Trump extends TikTok deadline after tariffs blow up deal to sell the app to U.S. investors
The well-liked JBL Charge 5 remains a hit at 33% off on Amazon
The well-liked JBL Charge 5 remains a hit at 33% off on Amazon
Save $300 on the premium Galaxy Book 4 Edge with Copilot+ and AI features
Save $300 on the premium Galaxy Book 4 Edge with Copilot+ and AI features
T-Mobile cedes victory to AT&T in deal war but courting Verizon users with Family Freedom
T-Mobile cedes victory to AT&T in deal war but courting Verizon users with Family Freedom
This prepaid carrier just made it easier to pay your phone bill with old tech
This prepaid carrier just made it easier to pay your phone bill with old tech
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless