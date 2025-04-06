The Galaxy Tab S9 might just be the most compelling Android tablet right now at a $330 discount
Can't afford the state-of-the-art Galaxy Tab S10+ or Tab S10 Ultra? Not sure if the newly unveiled Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ are the best Android tablets for you right now, especially at slightly higher prices compared to their predecessors? Then why not go for a Galaxy Tab S9?
As the digit in its name suggests, this is an older but not necessarily humbler device than the Tab S10 FE, sporting, for instance, a slightly larger, sharper, and significantly smoother 120Hz refresh rate-capable AMOLED display compared to its 90Hz IPS LCD-settling Fan Edition "cousin."
That's obviously one of the reasons why the 11-inch Tab S9 normally starts at a $799.99 price, but believe it or not, you can currently save as much as 330 bucks without jumping through any hoops. Yes, Amazon is selling an entry-level 128GB storage variant at that irresistible discount in a graphite colorway for an undoubtedly limited time only.
Released back in the summer of 2023, the Galaxy Tab S9 hasn't been discounted this steeply before today, and with its official discontinuation looking imminent, there's a good chance you won't see this spectacular deal revived (let alone eclipsed) before the iPad Air alternative goes away for good.
At its newly reduced price, the "vanilla" Tab S9 is cheaper than both Apple's M3-powered 11-inch iPad Air (2025) and Samsung's soon-to-be-released Galaxy Tab S10 FE mid-ranger. Compared to the Tab S10 FE, this bad boy is amazingly still faster thanks to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that's aged rather nicely since its late 2022 debut. The speaker system is also undeniably more powerful on the older Galaxy Tab, which somehow manages to squeeze a slightly bigger battery into a thinner body as well.
A built-in S Pen further improves the Tab S9's value proposition, especially against Apple's overpriced iPads, and on top of everything else, the software is guaranteed to stay nice and current until at least 2027.
