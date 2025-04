The premium Galaxy Tab S10+ enjoys a solid $174 discount on Amazon

Save $174 on the Galaxy Tab S10+ $174 off (17%) The Galaxy Tab S10+ received an exciting $174 discount on Amazon, making it a great pick for flagship tablet seekers looking for a Samsung option. The promo is only available on the Moonstone Gray model with 256GB of storage. Get yours and save! Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab S9+: $300 off at Best Buy $699 99 $999 99 $300 off (30%) If you want a premium Galaxy tablet experience but at more affordable prices, consider the Galaxy Tab S9+. This model is available for $300 off at Best Buy, making it the perfect Tab S10+ alternative. Buy at BestBuy

If you're looking for the ultimate Android tablet experience, the Galaxy Tab S10+ should be on your radar. More compact than its Ultra relative (and more affordable), the model now enjoys a tempting 17% discount on Amazon. That equates to $174 in savings and brings the ~1,000 256GB variant down under the $830 mark.Although the same model is on sale at Best Buy and the Samsung Store, only Amazon gives you such massive savings. Elsewhere, you can find the device for $100 off its original price. Walmart also has the slate at discounted prices, but it's available from a third-party seller, which isn't the most highly rated.Truth be told, this Galaxy tablet is quite expensive, even with this major bargain. If you're looking for an even more affordable experience that's (almost) as premium, consider Best Buy. Over there, you can grab the Galaxy Tab S9+ for $300 off its $999.99 price, landing it at only $699.99.Although the Galaxy Tab S10 + looks very much like its predecessor, it has one key difference — an anti-reflection coating. Yep, its 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 1-120Hz refresh rates features a special layer that greatly improves visibility under light.Under the hood, the Android 14 tablet features a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip, which delivers supreme performance through and through. Of course, it delivers multiple Galaxy AI features, such as Sketch to Image, automated transcriptions, and PDF overlay. The last one translates PDFs directly to your screen, which might be helpful for work-related tasks.What about software support? It's impressive! Samsung has promised seven years of continuous OS and security patches, which is excellent news.Ultimately, the+ is a superior choice for Samsung tablet fans. It's not the cheapest option out there, but it certainly delivers top-notch performance, making it a great pick at its current discount. Get yours at Amazon and save $174.