Here's how much Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ could cost in Europe (and the US)

Galaxy Tab S9 , for instance, normally starts at €929 in most major European markets while "only" fetching $799.99 in its cheapest US variant. As such, a $499 or even a $449 starting price certainly doesn't seem out of the question for the Tab S9 FE around those parts, undercutting Apple's That's because the 11-inch, for instance, normally starts at €929 in most major European markets while "only" fetching $799.99 in its cheapest US variant. As such, a $499 or even a $449 starting price certainly doesn't seem out of the question for the Tab S9 FE around those parts, undercutting Apple's fifth-gen iPad Air and possibly matching the 10th gen "standard" iPad





The Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus, meanwhile, is today tipped to start at €749.99 for a 128GB storage variant with 8GB RAM in Europe, which also looks pretty bad at first glance. Applying the same principle as above, we think this undoubtedly large Android mid-ranger could cost as little as 650 bucks in the US, which... is definitely not affordable but it's not exactly obscene either.





At the end of the day, of course, the success of the Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ will be determined (in large part) by details that are not yet etched in stone, like display technology, processing power, battery capacity, and build quality.

Brace yourselves, another launch event is on the horizon!





What we (think we) know is that the smaller model will measure around 11 inches in screen diagonal, with the jumbo-sized device going up to 12.4 inches or so. The Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE Plus are further expected to share a homebrewed Exynos 1380 SoC and come with a handy S Pen included in their retail box as standard, which should take a bit of the sting away from the aforementioned leaked prices of the two fast-approaching iPad alternatives.









Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ to finally break cover alongside an even more highly anticipated Fan Edition device Samsung's fans have been waiting for since early 2022. We're talking about a sequel to the belated Given their names, it's only fitting to expect theFE and Tab S9 FE+ tobreak cover alongside an even more highly anticipated Fan Edition device Samsung's fans have been waiting for since early 2022. We're talking about a sequel to the belated Galaxy S21 FE , which is likely to go official under the Galaxy S23 FE moniker rather than as the S22 FE now.





An exact and official announcement date has not been set yet, but all signs including company executives ) seem to point to a commercial release in the coming weeks. It remains to be seen if there is a spot (or rather two) for the Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ on our list of the best tablets out there alongside their costlier and fancier cousins or if the market is simply too saturated right now.