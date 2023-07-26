Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Tab S9+ and Galaxy Tab S9 revealed officially

Galaxy Tab S9

Here are the technical specs for the Galaxy Tab S9:

Dimensions – 6.5 x 10 x 0.23 inches (165.8 x 254.3 x 5.9mm)

Weight – 498g (Wi-Fi), 500g (5G)

Durability – IP68

Display – 11-inch, 60~120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Storage – 128GB, 256GB, (microSD up to 1TB)

RAM – 8GB, 12GB

Cameras – 13 MP AF rear, 12 MP UW front

Processor – Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

Battery – 8,400mAh

OS - Android 13

Sound – Quad Stereo Speakers with Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos

Colors – Beige and Graphite

Galaxy Tab S9 Plus

Here are the technical specs for the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus:

Dimensions – 7.3 x 11.2 x 0.22 inches (185.4 x 285.4 x 5.7mm)

Weight – 581g (Wi-Fi), 586g (5G)

Durability – IP68

Display – 12.4-inch, 60~120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Storage – 256GB, 512GB, (microSD up to 1TB)

RAM – 12GB

Cameras – 13 MP AF + 8 MP UW (rear), 12 MP UW (front)

Processor – Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

Battery – 10,090mAh

OS - Android 13

Sound – Quad Stereo Speakers with Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos

Colors – Beige and Graphite

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra





Here are the technical specs for the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra:

Dimensions – 8.2 x 12.8 x 0.21 inches (208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm)

Weight – 732g (Wi-Fi), 737g (5G)

Durability – IP68

Display – 14.6-inch, 60~120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Storage – 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, (microSD up to 1TB)

RAM – 12GB, 16GB

Cameras – 13 MP AF + 8 MP UW (rear), 12 MP + 12 MP UW (front)

Processor – Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

Battery – 11,200mAh

OS - Android 13

Sound – Quad Stereo Speakers with Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos

Colors – Beige and Graphite

There’s an in-box Galaxy S Pen









120Hz refresh rate on all three tablets

Next, let’s talk about these gorgeous displays: the Galaxy Tab S9 series offer HDR10+, frame-by-frame tone optimization which delivers a wide range of colors. The dynamic refresh rate of all three tablets automatically calibrates from 60 to 120Hz. That’s how the device is able to balance between smooth refresh rate and battery efficiency. Yes, 120Hz looks cool, but it comes at a cost.



On the audio front, the quad speakers are 20% larger than previous models. While on a Galaxy Tab S9 tablet you’ll not be blown away by ‘Oppenheimer’ the same as watching on IMAX screen, the quad speakers will be more than enough for everyday use. There’s customized sound settings for a variety of activities – gaming, listening to music, taking (video) calls.



When you take your Tab S9 tablet outdoors (if you’re that kind of person), you’ll get to use the innovative Vision Booster technology that’s now on the Galaxy Tab S9 series. Vision Booster relies on an algorithm that analyzes the histogram data from the screen. It analyzes the ambient light’s temperature and sets a different tone mapping. That’s how you get a contrast, but balanced image - the darkened areas are becoming brighter, the colors – richer. Next, let’s talk about these gorgeous displays: the Galaxy Tab S9 series offer HDR10+, frame-by-frame tone optimization which delivers a wide range of colors. The dynamic refresh rate of all three tablets automatically calibrates from 60 to 120Hz. That’s how the device is able to balance between smooth refresh rate and battery efficiency. Yes, 120Hz looks cool, but it comes at a cost.On the audio front, the quad speakers are 20% larger than previous models. While on a Galaxy Tab S9 tablet you’ll not be blown away by ‘Oppenheimer’ the same as watching on IMAX screen, the quad speakers will be more than enough for everyday use. There’s customized sound settings for a variety of activities – gaming, listening to music, taking (video) calls.When you take your Tab S9 tablet outdoors (if you’re that kind of person), you’ll get to use the innovative Vision Booster technology that’s now on the Galaxy Tab S9 series. Vision Booster relies on an algorithm that analyzes the histogram data from the screen. It analyzes the ambient light’s temperature and sets a different tone mapping. That’s how you get a contrast, but balanced image - the darkened areas are becoming brighter, the colors – richer.





Vapor chamber technology to cool down that Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Also for the first time in a Galaxy tablet, there’s something that Samsung calls ‘Advanced vapor chamber technology’, usually found on high-end gaming phones. This vapor chamber technology is all about minimizing the side effects of heavy power streaming, gaming or video editing usage. You'll be doing a lot of that, considering the fact that under the hood there's the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, specifically tailored for Samsung Galaxy devices. Powerful processors, such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, emit high temperatures, that's where the vapor chamber comes into play and cools down the device. The tech giant claims that the new Galaxy Tab S9 series is also the most heat-efficient Galaxy Tab lineup ever, but you’ll be the judge of that.



Of course, The Galaxy Tab S9 series is part of the Galaxy ecosystem and pairs easily with other Samsung devices. For example, Multi Control makes copying, pasting or dragging text and images directly between tablet and smartphone a breeze.



Availability and Offers

Pre-ordering is already available, with general availability starting August 11.



Pre-ordering is always tricky, sometimes high expectations and positive vibes turn into disappointment just like that. That’s why Samsung is offering a free storage upgrade bonus, should you choose to pre-order.



So, if you pre-order a 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra or Tab S9+ that will get you a complimentary upgrade to the 512GB version. There’s a storage bonus for the ‘basic’ Tab S9 version - pre-ordering a 128GB version magically turns it into the 256GB version. That’s not all: eligible trade-ins receive up to $650 off any Galaxy Tab S9 series device, Samsung tempts.



Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra begins at $1,199.99 (256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options). S9+ begins at the end of the three-digit threshold: $999.99 (256 and 512GB options). A 5G variant of the Tab S9+ will cost you $1,149.99. It will also feature eSIM and space for a physical SIM card for an easier switch between two different plans. S9 begins at $799.99 (128 and 256GB storage options).



Users can expect four generations of One UI and Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates.



The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ are in the making

The aforementioned three Galaxy Tab S9 devices will not be the only tablets from Samsung this year. We're expecting two more, namely the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. Industry insiders, however, said that production for the Fan Edition tablets is 'behind schedule', so we expect them later in 2023.