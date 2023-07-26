Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Tab S9+ and Galaxy Tab S9 revealed officially
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The second iteration of the Samsung Unpacked event for 2023 is live as we speak, bringing us not only the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Watch 6 wearables, but also the Galaxy Tab S9 line. Let’s take a closer look at Samsung’s new tablets one by one:
Galaxy Tab S9
Here are the technical specs for the Galaxy Tab S9:
- Dimensions – 6.5 x 10 x 0.23 inches (165.8 x 254.3 x 5.9mm)
- Weight – 498g (Wi-Fi), 500g (5G)
- Durability – IP68
- Display – 11-inch, 60~120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X
- Storage – 128GB, 256GB, (microSD up to 1TB)
- RAM – 8GB, 12GB
- Cameras – 13 MP AF rear, 12 MP UW front
- Processor – Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy
- Battery – 8,400mAh
- OS - Android 13
- Sound – Quad Stereo Speakers with Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos
- Colors – Beige and Graphite
Galaxy Tab S9 Plus
Here are the technical specs for the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus:
- Dimensions – 7.3 x 11.2 x 0.22 inches (185.4 x 285.4 x 5.7mm)
- Weight – 581g (Wi-Fi), 586g (5G)
- Durability – IP68
- Display – 12.4-inch, 60~120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X
- Storage – 256GB, 512GB, (microSD up to 1TB)
- RAM – 12GB
- Cameras – 13 MP AF + 8 MP UW (rear), 12 MP UW (front)
- Processor – Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy
- Battery – 10,090mAh
- OS - Android 13
- Sound – Quad Stereo Speakers with Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos
- Colors – Beige and Graphite
Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
- Dimensions – 8.2 x 12.8 x 0.21 inches (208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm)
- Weight – 732g (Wi-Fi), 737g (5G)
- Durability – IP68
- Display – 14.6-inch, 60~120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X
- Storage – 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, (microSD up to 1TB)
- RAM – 12GB, 16GB
- Cameras – 13 MP AF + 8 MP UW (rear), 12 MP + 12 MP UW (front)
- Processor – Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy
- Battery – 11,200mAh
- OS - Android 13
- Sound – Quad Stereo Speakers with Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos
- Colors – Beige and Graphite
There’s an in-box Galaxy S Pen
120Hz refresh rate on all three tablets
On the audio front, the quad speakers are 20% larger than previous models. While on a Galaxy Tab S9 tablet you’ll not be blown away by ‘Oppenheimer’ the same as watching on IMAX screen, the quad speakers will be more than enough for everyday use. There’s customized sound settings for a variety of activities – gaming, listening to music, taking (video) calls.
Vapor chamber technology to cool down that Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Availability and Offers
Pre-ordering is always tricky, sometimes high expectations and positive vibes turn into disappointment just like that. That’s why Samsung is offering a free storage upgrade bonus, should you choose to pre-order.
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ are in the making
