Samsung's Galaxy S23 FE could resemble the Galaxy S22 and not the S23 in one important way

Fewer megapixels, better selfie quality





Yes, that is very much possible in today's mobile industry, and in fact, it happens quite often for a seemingly inferior image sensor to produce superior and sometimes vastly superior real-world photography and videography performance.





On that note, we fully expect the Galaxy S23 FE's rumored 10MP front-facing camera to help you obtain clearer and prettier selfies compared to the 32MP snapper housed in the S21 FE 's centered hole punch.









That's because the S23 Fan Edition is likely to employ the same 10-megapixel sensor found on the front of last year's premium Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus , which was obviously no pushover. The S22 Ultra , of course, used a 40MP selfie shooter that happened to be extremely capable both on paper and in real life, while this year's S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra all switched to a very solid 12MP front-facing sensor.





Although it's certainly a little disappointing to hear that the Galaxy S23 FE will not adopt the same selfie camera as the rest of the S23 family, we should probably focus on the positive and be glad that Samsung is (purportedly) planning an improvement in this area over the early 2022-released S21 FE.





Alas, that might not be the case for the S23 FE's secondary telephoto rear-facing camera, which sounds identical to the one on the S21 FE, with 8 megapixels in tow and 3x optical zoom capabilities. In contrast, the "vanilla" Galaxy S23 , for instance, comes with a 10MP telephoto sensor on its back supporting the same 3x optical zoom technology.

When is the Galaxy S23 FE coming out and what will it be all about?

















How imminent? Well, we could totally see the handset go on sale, possibly alongside a similarly affordable Galaxy Tab S9 FE , as early as late this month or sometime in September.





Rumored to offer a relatively modest (by 2023 high-end standards) 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage in an entry-level configuration, the Galaxy S23 Fan Edition sounds like it will have to be very aggressively priced to take on the likes of Google's Pixel 7, OnePlus 10T, and Motorola Edge+ (2023), as well as the upcoming Pixel 8 in the "budget flagship" segment. A $500 or $550 starting price would probably do the trick, but it's still too early to make such predictions with any reasonable degree of confidence.