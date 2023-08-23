Leaker lists almost all Galaxy S23 FE specs and reaffirms release month
Talk of Samsung's Fan Edition devices has spiked in the past week or so, with rumors about the company working on two new Galaxy Tab FE models, as well as a couple of firsts for the FE series — the first Galaxy Z FE foldable phone and even Galaxy Buds FE!
However, as many of you probably already know the FE series started with Samsung's Galaxy phones. The Galaxy S20 FE that came out in 2020 was a massive success and truly lived up to its Fan Edition name as many Samsung fans thoroughly enjoyed the balance Samsung struck between price and performance/features. The Galaxy S21 FE was not as universally liked by fans but still widely received good reviews, including from us.
We already knew a thing or two about the Galaxy S23 FE, but now one of the more reputable leakers on X (aka x-Twitter), Yogesh Brar, has shared a list of the phone's specs, reaffirming some previous information and introduced some that are new.
According to Brar, the Galaxy S23 FE will come with a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. No surprises here really, given it is Samsung we are talking about, the king of mobile tech displays. Embedded under that beautiful display will be a 10MP selfie camera, which is expected to be the same as that of the S22 and S22 Plus from last year.
Now, here is where things start to contradict what we have previously heard about the S23 FE — the telephoto camera is said to be the one with 12MP, whereas it was previously thought that the 8MP snapper would be the tele one, presumably inherited from the Galaxy S21 FE. If Brar's list is not misleading us, then that should mean the 8MP camera mentioned in it should be the S23 FE's ultra-wide one.
It was previously unclear whether Samsung would go with two chipsets for the different regions or just one worldwide. If the leaker's information is true, then it seems Samsung will be going with the former, releasing two versions of the S23 FE: one with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 from Qualcomm and another with Samsung's own Exynos 2200.
Now the tech giant is expected to finally release a new generation, calling it the Galaxy S23 FE (skipping the S22 FE altogether for consistency purposes most likely), which by all intentions and purposes should be announced sometime this upcoming September.
Galaxy S23 FE specs
As for the cameras on the back of the S23 FE, the list mentions the same 50MP main shooter that was already rumored prior, thought to be borrowed straight from the "regular" Galaxy S23.
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) August 23, 2023
- 6.4" FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 / Exynos 2200
- 50MP (OIS) + 8MP + 12MP (Tele)
- Selfie: 10MP
- Android 13, One UI 5.1
- 4,500mAh battery, 25W Charging
- 4+5 years support
- wireless charging, IP rating
September release
Moving on to the rest of the specs, Yogesh Brar says we can expect a 4,500mAh battery with 25W charging, wireless charging support, and an unspecified IP rating (probably the same IP68 as the S21 FE). Software-wise, the phone will come with the Android 13-based One UI 5.1 and should come with Samsung's standard (for higher-end models) 4 years of OS updates and 5 years of security patches software support.
Samsung is going with two chipset Galaxy S23 FE versions after all
