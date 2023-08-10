Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!
Snatch the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 with enhanced trade-in and Samsung credit
Get up to 15% off if you’re a student or a teacher on top of the already excellent deals.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ get some new pricing, storage, and memory details

Samsung Android Tablets
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ get some new pricing, storage, and memory details
Although Samsung has literally just unveiled an exciting and expansive new collection of mobile devices a couple of weeks ago and the potentially even more thrilling Galaxy S24 handset family is still at least five months away from an official announcement of its own, the world's largest smartphone vendor somehow has another interesting trio of Android-based products slated for a launch between now and early 2024.

This is comprised of a long overdue new Fan Edition phone and not one but two FE tablets, with the three high-end (ish) devices widely expected to see daylight sometime this fall. A September release seems increasingly likely, but we shouldn't completely rule out the possibility of being able to purchase the Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE, and Tab S9 FE+ as soon as this month, especially after the latest retailer revelations on the prices and memory variants of the latter two giants.

Preorder Galaxy Tab S9 series with free storage upgrade!

For the Galaxy Tab S9 series, Samsung's generous preorder offers include up to $650 trade-in credit, as well as a free storage upgrade that is up to $150 value. Furthermore, by getting your new Galaxy Tab S9 through us by tapping the deal button below, you will receive a $50 discount applied at checkout. Get in only until August 11!
$850 off (52%) Trade-in Gift
$769 99
$1619 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Preorder Galaxy Tab S9/S9+ with free 512GB storage on Amazon

Grab the new Tab S9+ or Tab S9 on Amazon with a free 512GB storage upgrade.
$120 off (11%) Gift
Pre-order at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S9 256GB: Save $120!

Pre-order your Galaxy Tab S9 from Best Buy and get the 256GB model for the price of the 128GB one. You are saving $120 through this deal.
$120 off (13%)
$799 99
$919 99
Pre-order at BestBuy

Wait, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is set to cost how much?!


According to two different and equally reliable sources now, Samsung's Tab S7 FE sequel (which is not called Tab S8 FE) will set you back the rough equivalent of $760 in India. That's... rough, no matter how you look at the figure, and it's exceptionally hard to justify for an entry-level Wi-Fi-only model with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage space.


To put things into the right regional perspective, you can compare the Tab S9 FE's rumored starting price of 63,000 rupees with the Rs. 38,000 tag of the cheapest Galaxy Tab S7 FE variant. If you feel that's an unfair comparison given the advanced age and modest specifications of the 2021-released 12.4-incher mid-ranger, we should probably mention that the "vanilla" Galaxy Tab S9 starts at 73,000 rupees (or $880) in the world's second most populous nation.

That obviously means that the Galaxy Tab S9 FE will be more affordable than its non-FE-branded "cousin", but the gap sounds a little on the small side to truly get excited about Samsung's next tablet release. Extrapolating to how much the Tab S9 costs in the US, we can currently see the Tab S9 FE start at $650 or even $700 around those parts, which is definitely steep.

With built-in 5G connectivity, the same device in the same aforementioned storage and memory configuration could fetch Rs. 65,000 (or $785), which is only slightly higher than the rumored price of a non-cellular-enabled model but still pretty excessive.

What about the Tab S9 FE Plus?


Unfortunately, we don't have any pricing information (from anywhere) on that particular super-jumbo-sized tablet, but we do know (almost for sure) that the Tab S9 FE+ will offer 8GB RAM and 128GB storage in an entry-level variant and an extra 4 gigs of memory and double that local digital hoarding room in its top-of-the-line configuration.


That contrasts with the "regular" Tab S9 FE, which should come in an 8GB RAM/256GB storage configuration in addition to a 6/128 gig model, all but guaranteeing that the most expensive Tab S9 FE Plus version will be insanely costly by Android tablet standards.

Of course, these are not your everyday Android slates with compact bodies and humble features, looking set to share a reasonably powerful Samsung-made Exynos 1380 processor while sporting large screens measuring 10.9 and 12.4 inches in diagonal respectively that may or may not be of the cutting-edge AMOLED variety.

For the most part, the rest of the specs are still unknown, although both tablets will definitely come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, relatively thin and symmetrical screen bezels, and last but certainly not least, premium metal build quality.

Popular stories

How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
Android malware apps master list — stay away from these titles at all costs
Android malware apps master list — stay away from these titles at all costs
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless