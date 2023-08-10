Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ get some new pricing, storage, and memory details

just





This is comprised of a long overdue new Fan Edition phone and not one but two FE tablets, with the three high-end (ish) devices widely expected to see daylight sometime this fall. A September release seems increasingly likely, but we shouldn't completely rule out the possibility of being able to purchase the Galaxy S23 FE Tab S9 FE , and Tab S9 FE+ as soon as this month, especially after the latest retailer revelations on the prices and memory variants of the latter two giants.

Preorder Galaxy Tab S9 series with free storage upgrade! For the Galaxy Tab S9 series, Samsung's generous preorder offers include up to $650 trade-in credit, as well as a free storage upgrade that is up to $150 value. Furthermore, by getting your new Galaxy Tab S9 through us by tapping the deal button below, you will receive a $50 discount applied at checkout. Get in only until August 11! $850 off (52%) Trade-in Gift $769 99 $1619 99 Pre-order at Samsung Preorder Galaxy Tab S9/S9+ with free 512GB storage on Amazon Grab the new Tab S9+ or Tab S9 on Amazon with a free 512GB storage upgrade. $120 off (11%) Gift Pre-order at Amazon Galaxy Tab S9 256GB: Save $120! Pre-order your Galaxy Tab S9 from Best Buy and get the 256GB model for the price of the 128GB one. You are saving $120 through this deal. $120 off (13%) $799 99 $919 99 Pre-order at BestBuy

Wait, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is set to cost how much?!





not called Tab S8 FE) will set you back the rough equivalent of $760 in India. That's... rough, no matter how you look at the figure, and it's exceptionally hard to justify for an entry-level Wi-Fi-only model with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage space. According to two different and equally reliable sources now, Samsung's Tab S7 FE sequel (which iscalled Tab S8 FE) will set you back the rough equivalent of $760 in India. That's... rough, no matter how you look at the figure, and it's exceptionally hard to justify for an entry-level Wi-Fi-only model with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage space.









To put things into the right regional perspective, you can compare the Tab S9 FE's rumored starting price of 63,000 rupees with the Rs. 38,000 tag of the cheapest Galaxy Tab S7 FE variant. If you feel that's an unfair comparison given the advanced age and modest specifications of the 2021-released 12.4-incher mid-ranger, we should probably mention that the "vanilla" Galaxy Tab S9 starts at 73,000 rupees (or $880) in the world's second most populous nation.





That obviously means that the Galaxy Tab S9 FE will be more affordable than its non-FE-branded "cousin", but the gap sounds a little on the small side to truly get excited about Samsung's next tablet release. Extrapolating to how much the Tab S9 costs in the US, we can currently see the Tab S9 FE start at $650 or even $700 around those parts, which is definitely steep .





With built-in 5G connectivity, the same device in the same aforementioned storage and memory configuration could fetch Rs. 65,000 (or $785), which is only slightly higher than the rumored price of a non-cellular-enabled model but still pretty excessive.

What about the Tab S9 FE Plus?





Unfortunately, we don't have any pricing information (from anywhere) on that particular super-jumbo-sized tablet, but we do know (almost for sure) that the Tab S9 FE+ will offer 8GB RAM and 128GB storage in an entry-level variant and an extra 4 gigs of memory and double that local digital hoarding room in its top-of-the-line configuration.









That contrasts with the "regular" Tab S9 FE, which should come in an 8GB RAM/256GB storage configuration in addition to a 6/128 gig model, all but guaranteeing that the most expensive Tab S9 FE Plus version will be insanely costly by Android tablet standards.





Of course, these are not your everyday Android slates with compact bodies and humble features, looking set to share a reasonably powerful Samsung-made Exynos 1380 processor while sporting large screens measuring 10.9 and 12.4 inches in diagonal respectively that may or may not be of the cutting-edge AMOLED variety.





For the most part, the rest of the specs are still unknown, although both tablets will definitely come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, relatively thin and symmetrical screen bezels, and last but certainly not least, premium metal build quality.