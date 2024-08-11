Amazon's sizzling hot Galaxy Tab S9 FE deal is not only for Samsung fans

Galaxy Tab S9





Yes, the Tab S9 FE is currently marked down by a very cool 110 bucks from its $449.99 and $519.99 list prices with 128 and 256GB storage space respectively, and no, you don't need an Amazon Prime membership... or anything else of that sort to take advantage of this excellent new Yes, the Tab S9 FE is currently marked down by a very cool 110 bucks from its $449.99 and $519.99 list prices with 128 and 256GB storage space respectively, and no, you don't need an Amazon Prime membership... or anything else of that sort to take advantage of this excellent new back to school offer

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Gray Color, S Pen Included $110 off (24%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Gray and Mint Color Options, S Pen Included $110 off (21%) Buy at Amazon





Just because your return to the classroom this fall is right around the corner, that doesn't necessarily mean you have until the beginning of the school year to claim the latest (and one of the greatest) Galaxy Tab S9 FE discount. In fact, we highly recommend you hurry up and place your Amazon.com order as soon as possible, as Samsung's 10.9-inch mid-ranger is only available in a single gray colorway in an entry-level 128 gig variant and in gray and mint hues with double that internal storage space at the aforementioned discount.





That suggests demand is pretty strong, which is hardly surprising given the very respectable specifications of this Android-powered iPad Air alternative. Granted, the Exynos 1380 processor inside the Tab S9 Fan Edition is arguably no match for the Apple M2 or M1 chips under the hood of the last two iPad Air generations, but Samsung undoubtedly trumps the competition by bundling a handy S Pen here at no extra cost and thus maximizing the value proposition.





That's one of the reasons why the Tab S9 FE looks like an ideal budget-friendly device for both school and office use, with other key selling points including excellent battery life, an almost surprisingly premium (and lightweight) design, outstanding speakers, and (presumably) flawless long-term software support.



Recommended Stories