Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!
Google's Pixel 9 event – here's what to expect!
GOOGLE EVENT
Google's Pixel 9 event – here's what to expect!
Aug 13, Tue, 12:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Amazon's sizzling hot Galaxy Tab S9 FE deal is not only for Samsung fans

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon's sizzling hot Galaxy Tab S9 FE deal is not only for Samsung fans
Whether or not you're a hardcore Samsung fan who only likes to use Galaxy devices, we're ready to bet the farm that you're going to greatly appreciate Amazon's newest discount on the Galaxy Tab S9 Fan Edition. You're technically not looking at an unprecedented deal here, mind you, but outside promotional periods like Prime Day 2024, it's mighty hard to save $110 on one of the best Android tablets around right now.

Yes, the Tab S9 FE is currently marked down by a very cool 110 bucks from its $449.99 and $519.99 list prices with 128 and 256GB storage space respectively, and no, you don't need an Amazon Prime membership... or anything else of that sort to take advantage of this excellent new back to school offer.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Gray Color, S Pen Included
$110 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Gray and Mint Color Options, S Pen Included
$110 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon

Just because your return to the classroom this fall is right around the corner, that doesn't necessarily mean you have until the beginning of the school year to claim the latest (and one of the greatest) Galaxy Tab S9 FE discount. In fact, we highly recommend you hurry up and place your Amazon.com order as soon as possible, as Samsung's 10.9-inch mid-ranger is only available in a single gray colorway in an entry-level 128 gig variant and in gray and mint hues with double that internal storage space at the aforementioned discount.

That suggests demand is pretty strong, which is hardly surprising given the very respectable specifications of this Android-powered iPad Air alternative. Granted, the Exynos 1380 processor inside the Tab S9 Fan Edition is arguably no match for the Apple M2 or M1 chips under the hood of the last two iPad Air generations, but Samsung undoubtedly trumps the competition by bundling a handy S Pen here at no extra cost and thus maximizing the value proposition.

That's one of the reasons why the Tab S9 FE looks like an ideal budget-friendly device for both school and office use, with other key selling points including excellent battery life, an almost surprisingly premium (and lightweight) design, outstanding speakers, and (presumably) flawless long-term software support.

Recommended Stories
If you can afford any of them, the Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus, and Tab S9 Ultra are obviously all better than their FE-branded cousin, but otherwise, this is a virtually irresistible deal right here.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab - Deals History
76 stories
11 Aug, 2024
Amazon's sizzling hot Galaxy Tab S9 FE deal is not only for Samsung fans
10 Aug, 2024
Snag the budget Galaxy Tab A9+ at bargain prices with this limited-time Amazon deal
06 Aug, 2024
Samsung's beautiful Galaxy Tab S9 FE mid-ranger is an absolute steal right now (cover included)
02 Aug, 2024
The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is at its lowest price on Amazon and is a true affordable gem
31 Jul, 2024
The Galaxy Tab S9+ is even more tempting while on sale at this discount on Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
T-Mobile customers with a problem should not call customer service; contact this elite squad instead
T-Mobile customers with a problem should not call customer service; contact this elite squad instead
Why I'm skipping iPhone 16 to wait for iPhone 17: Most exciting iPhone upgrade since 2017
Why I'm skipping iPhone 16 to wait for iPhone 17: Most exciting iPhone upgrade since 2017

Latest News

Google wants us to know that it takes the Pixel Fold seriously this time
Google wants us to know that it takes the Pixel Fold seriously this time
Elite new deal makes the super-premium Jabra Elite 10 buds cheaper than ever for one day only
Elite new deal makes the super-premium Jabra Elite 10 buds cheaper than ever for one day only
First-ever Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra discount puts the Apple Watch Ultra 2 to shame
First-ever Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra discount puts the Apple Watch Ultra 2 to shame
Love your current phone but want to save money? Straight Talk's hot new BYOP deal starts tomorrow
Love your current phone but want to save money? Straight Talk's hot new BYOP deal starts tomorrow
Did Disney pull a Mickey Mouse move by using old Apple Watch animation on Toy Story 5 promo?
Did Disney pull a Mickey Mouse move by using old Apple Watch animation on Toy Story 5 promo?
Get ready to preorder your new iPhone 16 model and receive it on these dates
Get ready to preorder your new iPhone 16 model and receive it on these dates
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless