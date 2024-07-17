Prime Day allows you to snatch the mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE at a criminally-low price
Amazon's big-time summer savings event is here, bringing many Prime Day tablet deals to choose from and splurge on. Mid-range Android tablets aren't left out of the discount fun, including options like the Galaxy Tab S9 FE. This $450 slate is now 27% off, landing it just under the $330 mark.
In case you're wondering, the Samsung tablet has never seen such low prices on Amazon. And you know what that means, right? Now's the ideal time to treat yourself to it.
The 10.9-inch screen sports no AMOLED technology or 120 refresh rates. Instead, you get an IPS LCD screen and 90Hz max refresh rates. But that's not too bad, for this is a mid-range model, after all, not a flagship tablet.
If you're after hours of entertainment, this option won't disappoint you. Samsung has integrated an 8,000mAh battery capacity with an advertised battery life of up to 18 hours of video playback. You also get 45W wired charging speeds.
Ultimately, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE holds its own ground in the mid-range world with its build quality, battery life, and charging speeds. Let's also keep in mind that you get an S Pen inside the box. The slate also features a microSD card slot in case 128GB isn't enough to meet your needs.
So, if you need a new mid-range performer at affordable prices, safely pick Amazon's deal on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE. At that price, it's a true delight!
The Tab S9 FE may be no Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, but it's no slouch, either. This bad boy has an IP68 rating, something no iPad model boasts. With its lightweight design and compact form factor, the tablet is perfect for on-the-go entertainment, learning, and more.
Providing a satisfactory day-to-day performance, the Tab S9 FE also features an Exynos 1380 chipset and dual speakers. Naturally, you also get the S Pen in the box, giving you access to note-taking and sketching.
