Prime Day allows you to snatch the mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE at a criminally-low price

The mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE is 27% off at Amazon Prime Day 2024 gives us a top Galaxy Tab S9 FE offer. The model is now 27% cheaper than usual, which lands it under $330. By the way, this is a new record-low price for the model, making it a true delight for mid-range tablet seekers. Hurry up and get yours while the 48-hour event lasts. $120 off (27%) $329 99 $449 99 Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S9

Galaxy Tab S9

Z Fold 6 + Z Flip 6: save $2,100+ with trade-in + FREE storage upgrade Pre-order your fancy new Galaxy Z Fold 6 at Samsung.com and save big. You can now save over $1,400 on the foldable phone with a trade-in, 2X storage upgrade, Reservation Bonus, and more. Pre-ordering the Z Flip 6 saves you up to $820. The offer includes up to $650 trade-in bonus, a $50 reservation credit, and 2X storage upgrade (worth $120). $2240 off (69%) Trade-in $999 98 $3239 99 Pre-order at Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: $300 Gift Card + Free storage upgrade The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is available for pre-order at Amazon. Right now, you can save $120 on the smartphone in the form of a FREE storage upgrade. The offer includes a $300 Gift Card as well. $420 off (18%) Gift $1899 99 $2319 99 Pre-order at Amazon

Amazon's big-time summer savings event is here, bringing many Prime Day tablet deals to choose from and splurge on. Mid-range Android tablets aren't left out of the discount fun, including options like the Galaxy Tab S9 FE . This $450 slate is now 27% off, landing it just under the $330 mark.In case you're wondering, the Samsung tablet has never seen such low prices on Amazon. And you know what that means, right? Now's the ideal time to treat yourself to it.The Tab S9 FE may be no Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra , but it's no slouch, either. This bad boy has an IP68 rating, something no iPad model boasts. With its lightweight design and compact form factor, the tablet is perfect for on-the-go entertainment, learning, and more.The 10.9-inch screen sports no AMOLED technology or 120 refresh rates. Instead, you get an IPS LCD screen and 90Hz max refresh rates. But that's not too bad, for this is a mid-range model, after all, not a flagship tablet.Providing a satisfactory day-to-day performance, the Tab S9 FE also features an Exynos 1380 chipset and dual speakers. Naturally, you also get the S Pen in the box, giving you access to note-taking and sketching.If you're after hours of entertainment, this option won't disappoint you. Samsung has integrated an 8,000mAh battery capacity with an advertised battery life of up to 18 hours of video playback. You also get 45W wired charging speeds.Ultimately, theFE holds its own ground in the mid-range world with its build quality, battery life, and charging speeds. Let's also keep in mind that you get an S Pen inside the box. The slate also features a microSD card slot in case 128GB isn't enough to meet your needs.So, if you need a new mid-range performer at affordable prices, safely pick Amazon's deal on theFE. At that price, it's a true delight!