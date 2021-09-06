Samsung hoping to take on new iPad Pro with Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra







Other specs will apparently also be top of the line, with a Other specs will apparently also be top of the line, with a separate report saying the tablet will be equipped with Samsung's best display. This source says that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 , so it's possible that a decision has not been made yet.



Alternatively, Samsung might adopt the approach it takes with its flagship phones: use a Snapdragon chip for North America and China, and equip the rest of the models with a Exynos SoC, but that's just speculation.



Regardless, the device's processor will purportedly be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.











The slate is rumored to have a slightly bigger body than the Tab S7 Plus and almost non-existent bezels. The Tab S7 Plus comes with a 12.4-inches screen and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is rumored to offer a 14.6-inches 120Hz panel. The device will pack an 11,500mAh battery.



The new tablet lineup will supposedly be unveiled alongside the Galaxy S22 series and the supply of the Ultra variant might be limited initially. This model is tipped to cost around $1,320 in South Korea.



We think it will be one of the We think it will be one of the best Android tablets of 2022.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up