Samsung Android Tablets

Samsung hoping to take on new iPad Pro with Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Anam Hamid
By
2
2021 iPad Pro

Samsung's next Tab S tablet range is likely to feature three models, and a report emerging from the company's home country of South Korea claims that the highest-end variant, which will seemingly be known as the Tab S8 Ultra, will be positioned as a 2021 Apple iPad Pro competitor.

Per a post on Clien (via Tron), the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be fueled by the Exynos 2200 - Samsung's forthcoming flagship chip which will probably feature a new AMD GPU. According to alleged benchmark scores, the chip will be at the same level as the M1 chip that powers the latest iPad Pro models.
 
Other specs will apparently also be top of the line, with a separate report saying the tablet will be equipped with Samsung's best display. This source says that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898, so it's possible that a decision has not been made yet.

Alternatively, Samsung might adopt the approach it takes with its flagship phones: use a Snapdragon chip for North America and China, and equip the rest of the models with a Exynos SoC, but that's just speculation.

Regardless, the device's processor will purportedly be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro boasts a cutting-edge mini-LED display and up to 2TB of storage. 


The slate is rumored to have a slightly bigger body than the Tab S7 Plus and almost non-existent bezels. The Tab S7 Plus comes with a 12.4-inches screen and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is rumored to offer a 14.6-inches 120Hz panel. The device will pack an 11,500mAh battery.

The new tablet lineup will supposedly be unveiled alongside the Galaxy S22 series and the supply of the Ultra variant might be limited initially. This model is tipped to cost around $1,320 in South Korea.
 
We think it will be one of the best Android tablets of 2022.

