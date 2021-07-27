Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

Samsung Android Tablets Qualcomm

Samsung may use the 4nm Snapdragon 895 chip in 2022 Tab S8 tablets

Anam Hamid
By
0
Samsung may use the 4nm Snapdragon 895 in 2022 Tab S8 tablets
Reports have been claiming for quite some time that Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 tablet family will be fueled by a new premium chip and Ice Universe has now added weight to those leaks.

His latest tweets talks about the Galaxy Tab S8+, the middling variant, which is known as the SM-X806x. It will allegedly be powered by the SM8450, which is seemingly the model number for Qualcomm's next flagship chip, the Snapdragon 895

This should give the slate a tremendous performance boost over the Tab S7 duo which was launched in August 2020 and features the 7nm Snapdragon 865+. The Snapdragon 895 will reportedly be based on the 4nm process node.

The device will seemingly run Android 12 based One UI 4.0 out of the gate and it will pack a 10,090mAh battery. The tablet will apparently be released alongside the Galaxy S22 series in early 2022.

Per previous reports, the Tab S8+ will flaunt a 12.4-inches 120Hz OLED screen, a dual rear camera setup with 13MP and 5MP sensors, an 8MP front snapper, in-display fingerprint reader, 45W charging support, and quad speakers. The 8GB/128GB model will reportedly cost the equivalent of around $1,000 in South Korea.

Sitting below the Plus model will be the Galaxy Tab S8 that's rumored to sport an 11-inches LCD screen, a 120Hz refresh rate, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and an 8,000mAh cell.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the variant to look out for


The Tab S8 and S8+ will be joined by an Ultra variant which reports suggest will be extremely powerful and could very well become next year's best tablet

Ice has hinted at the same and adds that it bears the model number SM-X906x and will be equipped with a 11,500mAh cell, but that's all the information they are willing to share at this point in time. While we wait, we have rumors to fall back on.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is expected to have a 14.6-inches 120Hz OLED screen and up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Samsung may also release a premium keyboard accessory for the slate. In Korea, the price could go as high as $1,320.

