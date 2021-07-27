Samsung may use the 4nm Snapdragon 895 chip in 2022 Tab S8 tablets

Samsung may use the 4nm Snapdragon 895 chip in 2022 Tab S8 tablets0
His latest tweets talks about the Galaxy Tab S8+, the middling variant, which is known as the SM-X806x. It will allegedly be powered by the SM8450, which is seemingly the model number for Qualcomm's next flagship chip, the Snapdragon 895.
The device will seemingly run Android 12 based One UI 4.0 out of the gate and it will pack a 10,090mAh battery. The tablet will apparently be released alongside the Galaxy S22 series in early 2022.
Sitting below the Plus model will be the Galaxy Tab S8 that's rumored to sport an 11-inches LCD screen, a 120Hz refresh rate, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and an 8,000mAh cell.
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the variant to look out for
The Tab S8 and S8+ will be joined by an Ultra variant which reports suggest will be extremely powerful and could very well become next year's best tablet.
Ice has hinted at the same and adds that it bears the model number SM-X906x and will be equipped with a 11,500mAh cell, but that's all the information they are willing to share at this point in time. While we wait, we have rumors to fall back on.
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is expected to have a 14.6-inches 120Hz OLED screen and up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Samsung may also release a premium keyboard accessory for the slate. In Korea, the price could go as high as $1,320.
