Galaxy Tab S8 series could add an S8 Ultra tablet in the mix

In regards to Samsung’s tablet, the well-known leakster Ice Universe has tipped that this time around, the lineup will consist of three devices rather than the usual two that we got in previous years. Supposedly, apart from the Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+, there will also be a Tab S8 Ultra — similarly to Samsung’s flagship phones.
Allegedly, the Snapdragon 898 will have primary Kryo 780 CPU cores of the SoC that will deliver approximately 3.09GHz. The rumors are that the chipset will be based on the Arm Cortex-X2 CPU, which Arm claims will be 16 percent faster than the predecessor — the Cortex-X1 core.
Previous reports say that the Galaxy Tab S8+ will have a 12.4-inch 120Hz OLED display, in-display fingerprint reader, and quad speakers. The Galaxy Tab S8, on the other hand, is rumored to get an 11-inch LCD screen, 120Hz refresh rate, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and an 8,000mAh battery.
Unfortunately, for now, there is no other substantial information available for the upcoming tablets from Samsung. Stay tuned for any future updates.
