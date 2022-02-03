New rumor suggests Galaxy S22 Ultra camera could be a gamechanger

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

YouTuber Jimmy Is Promo who mostly makes videos on Samsung products and often posts hands-on videos of unreleased phones, has now added credence to rumors that say the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature a SuperClear Lens





Samsung will presumably reveal the Galaxy S22 series during the February 9 Unpacked event and the star of the show will undoubtedly be the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is highly likely to have a Galaxy Note-like design, including a S Pen slot.





Although the phone is expected to have the same megapixels as last year's Galaxy S21, there is still plenty to look forward to, including new and improved sensors as well as the aforementioned SuperClear Lens.

Will the Galaxy S22 Ultra rid us of lens flare?





Jimmy Is Promo reiterates that the SuperClear Lens will be on top of the main 108MP camera and it will help the phone churn out better images without reflections or glare. This is in line with a recent report that said the rear camera would be able to shoot brighter pictures 'without reflections or dazzles'.





That could be a gamechanger as lens flare has not spared even the best camera smartphones from Apple and Google. Most smartphones come with plastic lens elements which don't really do a great job of dealing with lens flares.





That seems to imply that this issue is beyond the capabilities of mobile software and that's where SuperClear Lens apparently comes in. It doesn't appear to be the same as Corning's Super Clear Glass that's there on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3, which aren't really great at fighting off reflections.





The 108MP primary camera will probably be accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide unit, a 10MP 10x periscope module, and a 10MP 3x telephoto snapper. The selfie camera will be 40MP.





According to previous reports, the main camera will feature a wider aperture and the new lens will let in more light for sharper images and this will also help improve night-time photography . The handset will also allegedly offer better video stabilization and may outshine the current computational photography champs with new AI capabilities.





The Galaxy S22 range will be underpinned by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the US and China, and the in-house Exynos 2200 in most other markets. It looks like Samsung is not planning a price increase , at least in the US, which means the series will start at $799. Samsung has already started taking reservations for the phones and early birds will be treated to freebies.



