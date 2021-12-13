Samsung prematurely confirms Galaxy Tab S8 lineup, complete with storage and connectivity options





This acknowledges the existence of the Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra... in addition to many other tablets that are actually already out. Unfortunately, the trade-in values associated with the three unreleased devices are not in any way representative of their future retail prices, but for what it's worth, the table does confirm at least some of the storage and connectivity variants coming to the UK in the near future.

The biggest tablet will get the best storage options





In other news, water is wet. Joking aside, it will surely be nice for Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra buyers to be able to choose from 128, 256, and 512GB storage configurations, possibly unlike those who are interested in the "regular" Galaxy Tab S8 or the plus-sized Tab S8+.





That's right, it certainly looks like the two smaller devices will come in a single 128 gig version each, at least in some markets, just as Twitter's @_snoopytech_ anticipated a few days ago













Another curious thing is the apparent lack of a 5G-enabled Tab S8 Ultra model, which may end up being a region-specific type of affair. The Tab S8 and S8+, meanwhile, are confirmed to support both 4G LTE and 5G speeds, although as always, standalone cellular connectivity will obviously cost you.

Other expected specs, features, and prices





















That's not terribly overpriced for an absolute colossus with a 12,000mAh or so battery on deck, up to 12 gigs of RAM, and a grand total of four cameras, two of which could be housed by the aforementioned divisive notch.





The 11 and 12.4-inch Tab S8 and S8+ , meanwhile, should come free of frontal distractions and screen cutouts, with slightly thicker bezels, smaller but still mighty impressive batteries, blazing fast 45W charging capabilities of their own, and only three cameras in tow each.





Naturally, we're also expecting lower prices for these (slightly) lower-end Android 12 tablets, with the aforementioned entry-level 128GB storage variants likely to start at no more than $750 and $850 respectively in the US. Of course, all of those tags should be taken with a pinch of salt for the time being, as the Tab S8 series release could keep us waiting all the way until April 2022. Naturally, we're also expecting lower prices for these (slightly) lower-end Android 12 tablets, with the aforementioned entry-level 128GB storage variants likely to start at no more than $750 and $850 respectively in the US. Of course, all of those tags should be taken with a pinch of salt for the time being, as the Tab S8 series release could keep us waiting all the way until April 2022.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up