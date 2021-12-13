Samsung prematurely confirms Galaxy Tab S8 lineup, complete with storage and connectivity options

Samsung prematurely confirms Galaxy Tab S8 lineup, complete with storage and connectivity options0
The biggest tablet will get the best storage options
In other news, water is wet. Joking aside, it will surely be nice for Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra buyers to be able to choose from 128, 256, and 512GB storage configurations, possibly unlike those who are interested in the "regular" Galaxy Tab S8 or the plus-sized Tab S8+.
That's right, it certainly looks like the two smaller devices will come in a single 128 gig version each, at least in some markets, just as Twitter's @_snoopytech_ anticipated a few days ago.
That would be quite the departure from the Tab S7, which shared its 128, 256, and 512 gig storage specifications with the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus. Curiously enough, there are no words on any plans to rival Apple's top-of-the-line 1 and 2TB iPad Pro (2021) variants, but on the decidedly bright side of things, the Tab S8 series should offer microSD storage expansion.
Other expected specs, features, and prices
Much like the Galaxy S21 FE, these bad boys have stopped being a secret a long time ago. In fact, their key specifications and Korean pricing structure leaked all the way back in May... with a few question marks and some details that can frequently be subject to last-minute change.
For instance, no one could know so many months ago what processor Samsung would end up opting for. Now we're pretty sure we're looking at Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 beasts here, and there's a good chance the Galaxy Tab S8 trio will be unveiled at last alongside the similarly powerful Galaxy S22 lineup in late February.
The notched 14.6-inch (!!!) Tab S8 Ultra is tipped to start at the rough equivalent of $1,180 in Samsung's homeland according to the latest rumors, which sounds bad but may actually convert to a sub-$1,000 official base price stateside.
That's not terribly overpriced for an absolute colossus with a 12,000mAh or so battery on deck, up to 12 gigs of RAM, and a grand total of four cameras, two of which could be housed by the aforementioned divisive notch.
The 11 and 12.4-inch Tab S8 and S8+, meanwhile, should come free of frontal distractions and screen cutouts, with slightly thicker bezels, smaller but still mighty impressive batteries, blazing fast 45W charging capabilities of their own, and only three cameras in tow each.
Naturally, we're also expecting lower prices for these (slightly) lower-end Android 12 tablets, with the aforementioned entry-level 128GB storage variants likely to start at no more than $750 and $850 respectively in the US. Of course, all of those tags should be taken with a pinch of salt for the time being, as the Tab S8 series release could keep us waiting all the way until April 2022.
Story timeline
