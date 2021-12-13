Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Samsung Android Tablets

Samsung prematurely confirms Galaxy Tab S8 lineup, complete with storage and connectivity options

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Samsung prematurely confirms Galaxy Tab S8 lineup, complete with storage and connectivity options
With history and common sense suggesting a 2021 release, it's certainly a little disappointing to see the year ending with no official trace of Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy Tab S8 family. That's at least if we don't count a fresh table spotted by the eagle-eyed folks from GalaxyClub (translated here) on the company's very own British webpage.

This acknowledges the existence of the Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra... in addition to many other tablets that are actually already out. Unfortunately, the trade-in values associated with the three unreleased devices are not in any way representative of their future retail prices, but for what it's worth, the table does confirm at least some of the storage and connectivity variants coming to the UK in the near future.

The biggest tablet will get the best storage options


In other news, water is wet. Joking aside, it will surely be nice for Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra buyers to be able to choose from 128, 256, and 512GB storage configurations, possibly unlike those who are interested in the "regular" Galaxy Tab S8 or the plus-sized Tab S8+.

That's right, it certainly looks like the two smaller devices will come in a single 128 gig version each, at least in some markets, just as Twitter's @_snoopytech_ anticipated a few days ago.

 

That would be quite the departure from the Tab S7, which shared its 128, 256, and 512 gig storage specifications with the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus. Curiously enough, there are no words on any plans to rival Apple's top-of-the-line 1 and 2TB iPad Pro (2021) variants, but on the decidedly bright side of things, the Tab S8 series should offer microSD storage expansion.

Another curious thing is the apparent lack of a 5G-enabled Tab S8 Ultra model, which may end up being a region-specific type of affair. The Tab S8 and S8+, meanwhile, are confirmed to support both 4G LTE and 5G speeds, although as always, standalone cellular connectivity will obviously cost you.

Other expected specs, features, and prices


Much like the Galaxy S21 FE, these bad boys have stopped being a secret a long time ago. In fact, their key specifications and Korean pricing structure leaked all the way back in May... with a few question marks and some details that can frequently be subject to last-minute change.

For instance, no one could know so many months ago what processor Samsung would end up opting for. Now we're pretty sure we're looking at Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 beasts here, and there's a good chance the Galaxy Tab S8 trio will be unveiled at last alongside the similarly powerful Galaxy S22 lineup in late February.


The notched 14.6-inch (!!!) Tab S8 Ultra is tipped to start at the rough equivalent of $1,180 in Samsung's homeland according to the latest rumors, which sounds bad but may actually convert to a sub-$1,000 official base price stateside.

That's not terribly overpriced for an absolute colossus with a 12,000mAh or so battery on deck, up to 12 gigs of RAM, and a grand total of four cameras, two of which could be housed by the aforementioned divisive notch.

The 11 and 12.4-inch Tab S8 and S8+, meanwhile, should come free of frontal distractions and screen cutouts, with slightly thicker bezels, smaller but still mighty impressive batteries, blazing fast 45W charging capabilities of their own, and only three cameras in tow each.

Naturally, we're also expecting lower prices for these (slightly) lower-end Android 12 tablets, with the aforementioned entry-level 128GB storage variants likely to start at no more than $750 and $850 respectively in the US. Of course, all of those tags should be taken with a pinch of salt for the time being, as the Tab S8 series release could keep us waiting all the way until April 2022.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 leaks (14 updates)
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra ditches the rear screen for a brave back panel design
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  1
The Xiaomi 12 Ultra ditches the rear screen for a brave back panel design
Don’t upgrade your OnePlus 9 to the latest OxygenOS just yet
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Don’t upgrade your OnePlus 9 to the latest OxygenOS just yet
Amazon crashed part of the Internet last Tuesday, and it explains why
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Amazon crashed part of the Internet last Tuesday, and it explains why
Best AirPods sales and deals right now - updated December 2021
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Best AirPods sales and deals right now - updated December 2021
The first OnePlus tablet may launch in the first half of 2022
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
The first OnePlus tablet may launch in the first half of 2022
Alleged live photo of a Galaxy S22 reveals new glossy design
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  1
Alleged live photo of a Galaxy S22 reveals new glossy design
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless