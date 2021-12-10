New leaked release date, specs, and renders of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G

New leaked release date, specs, and renders of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G0
The latest leaks say that the date to watch out for is January 4th, 2022, when the long-awaited phone is expected to make its debut. If you’ve done the math, that is less than a month away from now, making the leaked specs and renders of the Galaxy S21 FE less of a surprise.
Galaxy S21 FE 5G leaked renders and specs
As with many Samsung phones, let us start with arguably one of the more exciting parts—the screen. It is rumored to be an FHD+ 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, capable of up to 120Hz refresh rate. Just like with the rest of the Galaxy S21 family, Samsung is taking the center hole-punch cutout approach for the 32 MP selfie camera. (via SamMobile)
Recent rumors say that the Galaxy S21 FE 5G will come with Android 12 straight out of the box. Powering the new operating system will supposedly be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor or the Exynos 2100 in some other markets. The phone should come in two RAM/storage options— 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB.
Battery-wise, the Galaxy S21 FE is said to be equipped with a 4,370mAh battery with support for up to 25W wired fast charging and 15W wireless fast charging.
There has also been no shortage of leaked renders of the S21 FE, as Samsung itself recently accidentally leaked some, and now we have even more from Twitter user Snoopy.
