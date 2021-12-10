Notification Center

Samsung 5G

New leaked release date, specs, and renders of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
New leaked release date, specs, and renders of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G
By this point, the Galaxy S21 FE5G has received nearly as much attention as a royal wedding. After a huge mess of leaks with conflicting information, it finally seems as though the time has come for the S21 fan edition to arrive.

The latest leaks say that the date to watch out for is January 4th, 2022, when the long-awaited phone is expected to make its debut. If you’ve done the math, that is less than a month away from now, making the leaked specs and renders of the Galaxy S21 FE less of a surprise.

Galaxy S21 FE 5G leaked renders and specs


As with many Samsung phones, let us start with arguably one of the more exciting parts—the screen. It is rumored to be an FHD+ 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, capable of up to 120Hz refresh rate. Just like with the rest of the Galaxy S21 family, Samsung is taking the center hole-punch cutout approach for the 32 MP selfie camera. (via SamMobile)

While we are on the topic of cameras, the ones on the Galaxy S21 FE’s back will number in three—a 12MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP ultra-wide with f/2.2 aperture, and an 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom.

Recent rumors say that the Galaxy S21 FE 5G will come with Android 12 straight out of the box. Powering the new operating system will supposedly be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor or the Exynos 2100 in some other markets. The phone should come in two RAM/storage options— 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB.


Battery-wise, the Galaxy S21 FE is said to be equipped with a 4,370mAh battery with support for up to 25W wired fast charging and 15W wireless fast charging.

There has also been no shortage of leaked renders of the S21 FE, as Samsung itself recently accidentally leaked some, and now we have even more from Twitter user Snoopy.

Last but not least, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G is rumored to have a price tag of $699, however, there is a good possibility that Samsung will lower the price to make way for the Galaxy S22 series. Anyway, January is just around the corner, and so is the Galaxy S21 FE.

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaks (42 updates)

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs
$301 eBay
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4370 mAh
  • OS Android 11

