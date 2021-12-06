Check out these new images of the Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra (and its notch) leaked online

Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra's looks have leaked online

The reputable leaker has revealed the three models' designs, while earlier, we had leaks revealing just the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8. As we can see, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, will sport a notch-like design for the two front-facing cameras (pretty much set in stone right now), while the other two models have somewhat thick bezels surrounding their screens.





Apart from the design, he has not revealed anything else about these three tablets. However, previous leaks have pretty much painted the picture of what we can expect from the next iPad Pro-rivaling tablets.





Galaxy Tab S8 lineup: what to expect

The beast Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be the most spec-rich one of the bunch. Its big 14.6 display will again be an OLED panel with a 120Hz display refresh rate. It's clear by now, pretty much, that it will come with a notch to house the two front-facing cameras, which are expected to be an 8MP main one and a 5MP ultra-wide camera.





As we already mentioned above, the trio of powerful tablets by Samsung is expected to be unveiled sometime in January 2022. There seem to not be many differences in the looks of the smaller Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ in comparison to their predecessors. The bezels are expected to be uniform (however, they are somewhat big for a tablet to be released in 2022).On the inside, we expect the three powerful tablets to sport the premium Snapdragon 888 (and possibly Exynos 2200 in some markets) which should ensure stable and hiccup-free performance.Now, let's break the specs we expect to see by models. First off, for the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8, there will reportedly be a configuration with 128GB internal storage and 8GB of RAM, which should be plenty for comfortable multitasking. The tablet is expected to sport an 11-inch LCD panel with a 120Hz display refresh rate.Powering the tablet will be a generous 8,000mAh battery, complemented by a 45W fast charging support.The Tab S8+ is expected to come with a slightly bigger display at 12.4-inch, and it will instead be an OLED panel instead of an LCD, and should therefore ensure deeper blacks and richer colors. It will also be equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate. The battery on this model is reported to be a 10,090mAh cell, again with the 45W fast charging capabilities.The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be supported by an enormous 12,000mAh battery cell (which, of course, again will support the 45W fast charging that's reportedly going to be available for the other two models from the lineup). What's also great about it is that it will have a storage configuration sporting a whopping 12GB of RAM with 512GB of internal storage, for those of you who need a lot of space for your tablet tasks.On the back, the three models are expected to have a dual-camera setup with 13MP and 5MP sensors. Audio from the three models should come via quad speakers.Quite understandably, the three models will come with a 5G supporting connectivity option.Of course, keep in mind that all this information is currently based on leaks and reports, and it's not yet official as the three tablets have yet to be revealed by the South Korea-based tech giant.