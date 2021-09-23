Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7, S7+, and S7 FE are all on sale at incredibly high discounts

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





But because 2022 is right around the corner and a number of reliable insiders and leakers are expecting the Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra to see daylight alongside the Galaxy S22 handset family in just a few months, bargain hunters will be delighted to know that the Galaxy Tab S7 duo is currently more affordable than ever before.





trio , as Make that the Tab S7, as Samsung 's latest killer one-day-only sale also includes the newer and slightly higher-end Fan Edition variant. Normally priced at $529.99 in an entry-level 64GB configuration, the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7 FE can be purchased right now directly from its manufacturer for $519.99... with 128 gigs of internal storage space.





That's a cool 80 bucks lower than the regular price of that specific model, which also packs two extra gigs of RAM compared to the 64GB storage variant for a total count of 6.





By no means bad, this hot new deal is actually overshadowed by Samsung's much higher Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ discounts available for an extremely limited time. Believe it or not, the super-premium 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is slightly cheaper than the Snapdragon 750-powered Tab S7 FE, at $509.99 and up.





Marked down from $849.99, that entry-level Wi-Fi-only version comes with 128GB local digital hoarding room and 6GB memory, as well as a stunning 120Hz Super AMOLED display, razor-thin 5.7mm profile, two rear-facing cameras, four AKG-tuned speakers, and a screen-embedded fingerprint sensor.





At $557.99 and $617.99 instead of $929.99 and $1029.99 respectively, the 256 and 512GB Wi-Fi-only Tab S7+ models come packing 8 gigs of RAM and pretty much all of the other specs and features listed above. There's also the Verizon-specific 5G-enabled variant to consider, mind you, at just $629.99 instead of $1049.99 with 128GB storage and absolutely no strings attached.





There are no special requirements to meet as far as the "regular" 11-inch Galaxy Tab S7 is concerned either. Equipped with a 120Hz LTPS TFT screen and a side-mounted fingerprint reader while measuring 6.3mm in thickness, that particular Snapdragon 865 powerhouse is on sale at $389.99 after a massive $260 discount of its own with 128 gigs of storage, 6GB RAM, and no 4G LTE or 5G support.



