Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7, S7+, and S7 FE are all on sale at incredibly high discounts

But because 2022 is right around the corner and a number of reliable insiders and leakers are expecting the Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra to see daylight alongside the Galaxy S22 handset family in just a few months, bargain hunters will be delighted to know that the Galaxy Tab S7 duo is currently more affordable than ever before.





trio , as Make that the Tab S7, as Samsung 's latest killer one-day-only sale also includes the newer and slightly higher-end Fan Edition variant. Normally priced at $529.99 in an entry-level 64GB configuration, the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7 FE can be purchased right now directly from its manufacturer for $519.99... with 128 gigs of internal storage space.





That's a cool 80 bucks lower than the regular price of that specific model, which also packs two extra gigs of RAM compared to the 64GB storage variant for a total count of 6.





By no means bad, this hot new deal is actually overshadowed by Samsung's much higher Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ discounts available for an extremely limited time. Believe it or not, the super-premium 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is slightly cheaper than the Snapdragon 750-powered Tab S7 FE, at $509.99 and up.





Marked down from $849.99, that entry-level Wi-Fi-only version comes with 128GB local digital hoarding room and 6GB memory, as well as a stunning 120Hz Super AMOLED display, razor-thin 5.7mm profile, two rear-facing cameras, four AKG-tuned speakers, and a screen-embedded fingerprint sensor.





At $557.99 and $617.99 instead of $929.99 and $1029.99 respectively, the 256 and 512GB Wi-Fi-only Tab S7+ models come packing 8 gigs of RAM and pretty much all of the other specs and features listed above. There's also the Verizon-specific 5G-enabled variant to consider, mind you, at just $629.99 instead of $1049.99 with 128GB storage and absolutely no strings attached.





There are no special requirements to meet as far as the "regular" 11-inch Galaxy Tab S7 is concerned either. Equipped with a 120Hz LTPS TFT screen and a side-mounted fingerprint reader while measuring 6.3mm in thickness, that particular Snapdragon 865 powerhouse is on sale at $389.99 after a massive $260 discount of its own with 128 gigs of storage, 6GB RAM, and no 4G LTE or 5G support.





Remember last year's Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+? Powered by a then state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865 processor, these big guys are set to remain two of the best tablets money can buy until the vastly improved Galaxy Tab S8 trio finally comes out at some point in 2022.