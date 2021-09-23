Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View
Samsung Android Tablets Deals

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7, S7+, and S7 FE are all on sale at incredibly high discounts

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7, S7+, and S7 FE are all on sale at incredibly high discounts
Remember last year's Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+? Powered by a then state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865 processor, these big guys are set to remain two of the best tablets money can buy until the vastly improved Galaxy Tab S8 trio finally comes out at some point in 2022.

But because 2022 is right around the corner and a number of reliable insiders and leakers are expecting the Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra to see daylight alongside the Galaxy S22 handset family in just a few months, bargain hunters will be delighted to know that the Galaxy Tab S7 duo is currently more affordable than ever before.

Make that the Tab S7 trio, as Samsung's latest killer one-day-only sale also includes the newer and slightly higher-end Fan Edition variant. Normally priced at $529.99 in an entry-level 64GB configuration, the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7 FE can be purchased right now directly from its manufacturer for $519.99... with 128 gigs of internal storage space.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G

128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Wi-Fi, Various Colors

$80 off (13%)
$519 99
$599 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Wi-Fi, Various Colors

$260 off (40%)
$389 99
$649 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Wi-Fi

$340 off (40%)
$509 99
$849 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Wi-Fi

$372 off (40%)
$557 99
$929 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Wi-Fi

$412 off (40%)
$617 99
$1029 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 5G, Verizon

$420 off (40%)
$629 99
$1049 99
Buy at Samsung

That's a cool 80 bucks lower than the regular price of that specific model, which also packs two extra gigs of RAM compared to the 64GB storage variant for a total count of 6. 

By no means bad, this hot new deal is actually overshadowed by Samsung's much higher Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ discounts available for an extremely limited time. Believe it or not, the super-premium 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is slightly cheaper than the Snapdragon 750-powered Tab S7 FE, at $509.99 and up.

Marked down from $849.99, that entry-level Wi-Fi-only version comes with 128GB local digital hoarding room and 6GB memory, as well as a stunning 120Hz Super AMOLED display, razor-thin 5.7mm profile, two rear-facing cameras, four AKG-tuned speakers, and a screen-embedded fingerprint sensor.

At $557.99 and $617.99 instead of $929.99 and $1029.99 respectively, the 256 and 512GB Wi-Fi-only Tab S7+ models come packing 8 gigs of RAM and pretty much all of the other specs and features listed above. There's also the Verizon-specific 5G-enabled variant to consider, mind you, at just $629.99 instead of $1049.99 with 128GB storage and absolutely no strings attached.

There are no special requirements to meet as far as the "regular" 11-inch Galaxy Tab S7 is concerned either. Equipped with a 120Hz LTPS TFT screen and a side-mounted fingerprint reader while measuring 6.3mm in thickness, that particular Snapdragon 865 powerhouse is on sale at $389.99 after a massive $260 discount of its own with 128 gigs of storage, 6GB RAM, and no 4G LTE or 5G support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Review: The iPad Pro of Android
featured
featured
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Review: The iPad Pro of Android
Aug 06, 2020, 9:00 AM, by Peter Kostadinov
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ vs Apple iPad Pro: the best tablets
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ vs Apple iPad Pro: the best tablets
Sep 11, 2020, 8:25 AM, by Preslav Kateliev
Apple iPad Pro (2021) vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
vs
vs
Apple iPad Pro (2021) vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
Jun 04, 2021, 5:51 AM, by Preslav Kateliev
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series getting One UI 3.1.1 update too
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series getting One UI 3.1.1 update too
4 days ago, 11:51 PM, by Cosmin Vasile

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ specs
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
10.0
40%off $630 Special Samsung 40%off $618 Special Samsung 40%off $558 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 12.4 inches 2800 x 1752 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 13 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 10090 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 specs
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 specs
40%off $390 Special Samsung $650 Special Samsung Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 11.0 inches 2560 x 1600 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 13 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 8000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G specs
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G specs
13%off $520 Special Samsung 50%off $335 Special T-Mobile $530 Special B&HPhoto
View more offers
  • Display 12.4 inches 2560 x 1600 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 10090 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Latest News

The best iPhone 13 Pro cases you can buy - updated September 2021
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
The best iPhone 13 Pro cases you can buy - updated September 2021
If your fingerprint sensor dies, so does Samsung Pass
by Doroteya Borisova,  3
If your fingerprint sensor dies, so does Samsung Pass
T-Mobile pushing small Metro stores closure with new customer service rules
by Daniel Petrov,  1
T-Mobile pushing small Metro stores closure with new customer service rules
Best Windows tablets - updated September 2021
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Best Windows tablets - updated September 2021
Olympus denies rumors of a Galaxy S22 camera collab with Samsung
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Olympus denies rumors of a Galaxy S22 camera collab with Samsung
The best cases for iPad 2021 (9th generation), updated September 23
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
The best cases for iPad 2021 (9th generation), updated September 23
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless