Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series getting One UI 3.1.1 update too

Although Samsung said One UI 3.1 .1 will remain exclusive to its foldable smartphones, many of its Galaxy devices received updates that port some of the features that were initially available on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 There’s a long list of Galaxy smartphones that received a similar update, yet with fewer features, early this month, but there were no tablets on that list. Starting this week, Samsung has kicked off the Galaxy Tab S7 One UI 3.1.1 rollout (via TizenHelp ), so if you have one of these high-end tablets, you’ll be getting several interesting new features.The rollout has started in Europe and will slowly expand to additional territories in the coming days. All Galaxy Tab S7 series will eventually receive the update, including the Galaxy Tab S7+ , Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G, Galaxy Tab S7, and Galaxy Tab S7 FE The update weighs in at 1.4GB and adds improved multitasking usability like three-split view function, the ability to adjust the height and width of the window apps, as well as the option to open a split screen by dragging the screen.Also, the Galaxy Tab S7 series is getting improved Edge usability, such as a new Pin feature that does exactly what you’d think: it lets you pin apps to the Edge panel. Additionally, the background screen has been changed so that it’s not blurry when the Edge panel is enabled.There’s also Labs support, which allows users to pin favorite apps to the taskbar. Last but not least, the recent update brings Remaster photos in the Gallery, which is available on the Galaxy smartphones for quite some time. On the security side, Samsung included the latest September 2021 security patch in the update to make the tablets even safer.