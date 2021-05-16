Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

Samsung Android Tablets 5G

Samsung may have settled on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE name for its future mid-range 5G tablet

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
May 16, 2021, 7:11 AM
Samsung may have settled on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE name for its future mid-range 5G tablet
While Samsung's next ultra-high-end iPad Pro alternatives are still largely veiled in secrecy and thus unlikely to break cover in the very near future, we've been expecting several Lite-branded Android slates to beat the Galaxy Tab S8 (and presumably, the Tab S8+) to market for quite some time now.

As it turns out, at least one of these fast-approaching (upper) mid-range models may ultimately get a different name, according to a couple of revealing new Google Play Console listings unearthed by the always eagle-eyed folks over at MySmartPrice.

Optional 5G, high-res display, and a middling processor


Since 2020's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite took its branding cue from the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite handsets released earlier that same year, it makes perfect sense for the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab S7 FE 5G to follow the example of the incredibly successful Galaxy S20 FE and S20 FE 5G. 

There's a good reason why Samsung is reportedly planning to make a big fuss over the Galaxy S21 FE announcement likely scheduled for August 19, and it would be pretty unwise not to try to transfer some of that attention to the tech giant's tablet lineup.


Of course, the design, specs, and features of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE (5G) are far more important than its marketing name, and at least on paper, this looks like it could be a more than decent rival for Apple's 10.9-inch iPad Air (2020) and the increasingly affordable Lenovo Tab P11 Pro.

This undoubtedly reasonably priced Android tablet will apparently pack a Snapdragon 750 SoC (also known as the Qualcomm SM7225), so by no means you should expect it to give the 2021-released iPad Pros a run for their money in the raw power department.

In case you're wondering, the Snapdragon 750 is currently found inside such budget-friendly 5G phones as the Galaxy A42 and A52, making us hopeful that the Galaxy Tab S7 FE will not drive the excellent $350 base price of the Exynos 9611-powered Tab S6 Lite through the roof.

Obviously, that may not be true for the 5G-enabled variant, especially with an improved screen resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels also in tow (for both 5G and non-5G models). Impressively, that's going to bring the Tab S7 FE on par with the 11-inch "regular" Tab S7 in terms of display technology, which is no small feat for an (upper) mid-ranger.

But what about the Galaxy Tab S7 XL Lite?


While that overly convoluted name looked pretty much etched in stone just a few days ago, we're now inclined to believe Samsung simply considered several branding possibilities at different stages in this bad boy's production and commercial preparation before eventually settling on the more logical moniker.

Perhaps the better question is "will we also see a Galaxy Tab S7 XL FE (or Tab S7+ FE) released anytime soon?" The answer, as far as we can tell, is probably not because, well, the Tab S7 FE is the Tab S7 XL FE.


Confused much? To be honest, so are we, but looking at the information available to us right now, we think Samsung is gearing up to unveil a single big Galaxy Tab S7 FE model (literally and figuratively) with a 12.4-inch or so screen size, 4GB RAM (at least to start with), built-in S Pen support, and blazing fast 45W charging capabilities.

Although it's essentially impossible to guess the exact price point of such an... unusual product, with a mix of mid and high-end specifications and what looks like a very similar design to that of the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+, we'll keep our fingers crossed for something along the lines of $400 and up.

