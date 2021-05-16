Samsung may have settled on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE name for its future mid-range 5G tablet





As it turns out, at least one of these fast-approaching (upper) mid-range models may ultimately get a different name, according to a couple of revealing new Google Play Console listings unearthed by the always eagle-eyed folks over at MySmartPrice

Optional 5G, high-res display, and a middling processor









There's a good reason why Samsung is reportedly planning to make a big fuss over the Galaxy S21 FE announcement likely scheduled for August 19 , and it would be pretty unwise not to try to transfer some of that attention to the tech giant's tablet lineup.









Of course, the design, specs, and features of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE (5G) are far more important than its marketing name, and at least on paper, this looks like it could be a more than decent rival for Apple's 10.9-inch iPad Air (2020) and the increasingly affordable Lenovo Tab P11 Pro





This undoubtedly reasonably priced Android tablet will apparently pack a Snapdragon 750 SoC (also known as the Qualcomm SM7225), so by no means you should expect it to give the 2021-released iPad Pros a run for their money in the raw power department.





In case you're wondering, the Snapdragon 750 is currently found inside such budget-friendly 5G phones as the Galaxy A42 and A52 , making us hopeful that the Galaxy Tab S7 FE will not drive the excellent $350 base price of the Exynos 9611-powered Tab S6 Lite through the roof.





Obviously, that may not be true for the 5G-enabled variant, especially with an improved screen resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels also in tow (for both 5G and non-5G models). Impressively, that's going to bring the Tab S7 FE on par with the 11-inch "regular" Tab S7 in terms of display technology, which is no small feat for an (upper) mid-ranger.

But what about the Galaxy Tab S7 XL Lite?









Perhaps the better question is "will we also see a Galaxy Tab S7 XL FE (or Tab S7+ FE) released anytime soon?" The answer, as far as we can tell, is probably not because, well, the Tab S7 FE is the Tab S7 XL FE.















