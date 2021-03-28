Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite may only be offered in one size

Naver Samsung may only launch a stripped-down variant of the Galaxy Tab S7+, per South Korean blog



Firmware code spotted by the website only reveals the existence of LTE-only (model number SM-T735N) and 5G (SM-T736N) variants of the Tab S7+ Lite. This contradicts a January report, which said Samsung would release two size variants of the slate.



Last year's Tab S6 Lite also comes in just one size, but that was expected, as the Tab S6 was not accompanied by a Plus model.



The Tab S7, on the other hand, was released alongside the Tab S7+. The two are near identical, with the exception of display size and battery capacity.



It is expected to feature an LTPS LCD screen which will allegedly be 12.4-inches. The slate will apparently be equipped with the Snapdragon 750G chipset, which will be mated with at least 4GB of RAM. The device will come pre-installed with Android 11-based One UI 3.1. It will likely ship with the S Pen stylus. Rumors also point to black, silver, pink, and green color options and a WiFi-only configuration.



Other specs are a mystery for now.



It remains to be seen if the slate will have a headphone jack like the S6 Lite. It is also not known if the stripped-down model will offer Dex support.