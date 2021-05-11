Samsung's next tablet might be called Galaxy Tab S7 XL Lite, not Tab S7+ Lite
It was originally expected to be called the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite. Then a reliable source pointed to it being called the Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite instead. And now a new leak has thrown a third name into the hat.
Samsung's chosen name is 'Galaxy Tab S7 XL Lite'
A recently spotted Bluetooth certification listing (via SamMobile) has revealed that Samsung’s next budget tablet might actually be marketed as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 XL Lite — quite a mouthful.
The listings don’t reveal anything else about the Android tablet, but fortunately for us the device has already leaked extensively. Reports say it’ll offer a 12.4-inch LCD display and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G chipset.
Expect Samsung to announce the Galaxy Tab S7 XL Lite (or Tab S7+ Lite) in June with a release to follow shortly after. The tablet will be available in five colors, per leaked press renders.