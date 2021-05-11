Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Samsung Android Tablets

Samsung's next tablet might be called Galaxy Tab S7 XL Lite, not Tab S7+ Lite

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
May 11, 2021, 8:28 AM
Samsung's next tablet might be called Galaxy Tab S7 XL Lite, not Tab S7+ Lite
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ are two of the best Android tablets around, but they’re also quite expensive. That’s why the South Korean brand is now creating a more affordable model.

It was originally expected to be called the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite. Then a reliable source pointed to it being called the Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite instead. And now a new leak has thrown a third name into the hat.

Samsung's chosen name is 'Galaxy Tab S7 XL Lite'


A recently spotted Bluetooth certification listing (via SamMobile) has revealed that Samsung’s next budget tablet might actually be marketed as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 XL Lite — quite a mouthful.

In total, six models were certified under the name with Bluetooth 5.0 support. Two are believed to be 5G versions, another two are likely 4G LTE models, and the final two could be the base Wi-Fi variants.

The listings don’t reveal anything else about the Android tablet, but fortunately for us the device has already leaked extensively. Reports say it’ll offer a 12.4-inch LCD display and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G chipset.

An aluminum construction is on the cards too, as is S Pen support. Other features look set to include 45W fast charging, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage that’s expandable via microSD cards.

Expect Samsung to announce the Galaxy Tab S7 XL Lite (or Tab S7+ Lite) in June with a release to follow shortly after. The tablet will be available in five colors, per leaked press renders.

Hot phones

