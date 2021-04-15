Leaked Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G renders show off design in full
The Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G has a 12.4-inch display
Official-looking press renders of the tablet — set to be marketed as the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite (5G) — show off a large 12.4-inch LCD display that’s surrounded by uniformly thin bezels.
Another noticeable addition to the back of the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite is an S Pen holder. The popular stylus, which will presumably ship with the tablet, attaches magnetically to the rear and should charge wirelessly.
Lastly, there’s a USB-C port and speaker on the bottom of the tablet. An additional speaker sits on the top, meaning a stereo setup should be supported. Overall, the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite could end up being one of the best Android tablets of 2021.
Samsung's budget 5G tablet should be announced in June
Giving the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G its full name is reportedly Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G chipset. In this instance, it’s paired up with 4GB of RAM at minimum. Other noteworthy specs include Android 11 and One UI 3.1 straight out of the box.
Samsung’s budget 5G tablet should be announced in June, per a leaked mini-roadmap. Rumors say it’ll be available in silver, pink, and green, as well as the Mystic Black finish visualized above.