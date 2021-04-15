Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Samsung Android Tablets 5G

Leaked Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G renders show off design in full

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Apr 15, 2021, 5:12 AM
Leaked Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G renders show off design in full
The Galaxy Tab S7 tablet series made its international debut last August and in the next couple of months Samsung could expand upon it with a budget option, which leaked for the first time in February and has now been shown off in full courtesy of Evan Blass.

The Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G has a 12.4-inch display


Official-looking press renders of the tablet — set to be marketed as the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite (5G) — show off a large 12.4-inch LCD display that’s surrounded by uniformly thin bezels.

The tablet seems to be carved out of aluminum rather than glass, with the rear panel housing a dual-camera setup in the top-left corner. Unfortunately, the camera specs are yet to leak.

Another noticeable addition to the back of the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite is an S Pen holder. The popular stylus, which will presumably ship with the tablet, attaches magnetically to the rear and should charge wirelessly.

Lastly, there’s a USB-C port and speaker on the bottom of the tablet. An additional speaker sits on the top, meaning a stereo setup should be supported. Overall, the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite could end up being one of the best Android tablets of 2021. 

Samsung's budget 5G tablet should be announced in June


Giving the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G its full name is reportedly Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G chipset. In this instance, it’s paired up with 4GB of RAM at minimum. Other noteworthy specs include Android 11 and One UI 3.1 straight out of the box.

Samsung’s budget 5G tablet should be announced in June, per a leaked mini-roadmap. Rumors say it’ll be available in silver, pink, and green, as well as the Mystic Black finish visualized above.

Featured stories

Popular stories
Galaxy Z Fold 3 may not feature a dedicated S Pen slot
Popular stories
Do you really need a 5G phone right now?
Popular stories
Leaked iPhone 13/Pro 5G renders show off smaller notch, updated cameras
Popular stories
Sony debuts the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III - first phones with variable telephoto lenses

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google deleted this Android app from the Play Store; you still need to delete it from your phone
Popular stories
Google Pixel Watch leaks in all its glory with circular display
Popular stories
At least one million Verizon customers need to return this faulty device before it catches fire
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 11 Pro with extremely rare printing error on back sells for a premium price
Popular stories
How to turn off the iPhone ad tracking app prompts in iOS 14.5
Popular stories
Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless