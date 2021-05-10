$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Samsung Android Tablets

Check out every Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G color

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
May 24, 2021, 5:43 AM
Check out every Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G color
UPDATE: More images have leaked of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G, the tablet also known as the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite, S7+ Lite, S7 XL Lite. The updated story continues below.

####

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G is expected to be announced next month in five colors. Two of the finishes — Black and Gold — leaked last week and now the remaining three colorways have been pictured.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G will be available in five colors


Courtesy of leakers Evan Blass and Roland Quandt, press renders show off the affordable Samsung tablet in Blue, Green, and Silver. Those probably aren’t the official names — expect something fancier à la Phantom Silver or Cloud Navy — but they’ll do for now.

Samsung will be releasing a range of color-matches official cases and S Pens. The latter is likely to ship as standard with the tablet and can be charged magnetically on the rear.

The accompanying S Pen will come in handy when using the included 12.4-inch display, which itself is said to be coupled with pretty slim bezels and the Snapdragon 750G chipset.


Also expected to be part of the package is 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, hopefully with support for microSD cards. Wi-Fi connectivity will be included as standard, but optional 4G LTE and 5G variants are reportedly in the pipeline.

There’s no word on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G’s price or release date yet. But when it ships it’ll have Android 11 and the latest version of One UI 3 on board. Support for 44.5W fast charging is rumored too.

Latest News

New Oppo Reno 6 5G series leak reveals design and key specs
by Joshua Swingle,  0
New Oppo Reno 6 5G series leak reveals design and key specs
Patent suggests no physical buttons for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
by Alan Friedman,  5
Patent suggests no physical buttons for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Camera fixes, May security patch, and more are available now for OnePlus 7 series phones
by Alan Friedman,  0
Camera fixes, May security patch, and more are available now for OnePlus 7 series phones
New Pixel 6 and 5a rumors: Whitechapel chip performance, green color, and price
by Anam Hamid,  11
New Pixel 6 and 5a rumors: Whitechapel chip performance, green color, and price
Music lovers are getting a "small" present in iOS 14.6
by Alan Friedman,  2
Music lovers are getting a "small" present in iOS 14.6
Samsung's new TV spots feature camera showdowns between Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and iPhone 12 Pro Max
by Alan Friedman,  14
Samsung's new TV spots feature camera showdowns between Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Featured stories

Popular stories
New Pixel 6 and 5a rumors: Whitechapel chip performance, green color, and price
Popular stories
Samsung sets big sales targets for foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3
Popular stories
iPhone 12 is the world's best selling phone so far in 2021 and Galaxy S21 isn't even close
Popular stories
Flagship Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leak with radical new design

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google files patent for under-display camera designed for an upcoming Pixel model
Popular stories
New Pixel 6 and 5a rumors: Whitechapel chip performance, green color, and price
Popular stories
iPhone 13: Are we in for a disappointment?
Popular stories
Samsung's mid-range Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G will pack a decidedly high-end battery
Popular stories
Massive Apple Watch Series 7 leak shows off new design, green color
Popular stories
The Pixel 6 success - strangely - does not depend just on its excellence

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless