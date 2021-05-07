Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Samsung Android Tablets 5G

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite 5G may support 45W fast charging

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
May 07, 2021, 9:03 AM
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite 5G may support 45W fast charging
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite press render — Evan Blass

Samsung isn’t planning fast charging upgrades for the premium Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. But one device that could support surprisingly fast charging tech is the upcoming Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite.

The Tab S7+ Lite will support surprisingly fast charging speeds


A new certification listing (via MyFixGuide) from China has revealed that Samsung is going to ship the Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite with a standard 15W charger. However, the budget Android tablet will support fast charging tech of up to 44.5W.

The premium Galaxy Tab S7+ supports fast 45W charging, so it certainly looks as though there will be no charging downgrades for the Lite-branded model despite the lower price point.

While the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite will resemble its premium sibling on the outside, rumor has it that it’ll use the slower Snapdragon 750G chipset and ship with a 4/128GB storage configuration as standard.

Other features should include S Pen support and Android 11 straight out of the box. Also on the cards is a USB-C port, which enables the charging tech, and stereo speakers.

Leaks point to a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite announcement in June, with the tablet being available soon after in at least four colors — Black, Green, Pink, and Silver — and with three connectivity options — Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, and 5G. 

