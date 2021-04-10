Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Voice this afternoon leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The letters at the end of the phone's name stand for "Fan Edition" and this variant usually delivers a "value for money" experience with some corners cut to keep the pricing low. For example, the S21 FE camera bump is part of the rear panel compared to the extended module found on the Galaxy S21.





The Galaxy S21 FE will have a slightly larger 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Plus display (compared to the 6.2 -inch screen on the Galaxy S21) with a resolution of 1080 x 2400. Like the Galaxy S21, the FE variant will sport a centered punch-hole selfie camera which Samsung refers to the Infinity-O. The larger screen meshes with the larger overall size of the Galaxy S21 FE (while both devices have the same thickness, the FE model is 4mm taller and 3.3mm wider).









We could see the handset carry 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage. A triple-camera setup will be found on the back, and while that mirrors the number of snappers that comes with the Galaxy S21, the lenses on the Galaxy S21 FE will no doubt be of a lesser quality. The Galaxy S20 FE was priced at $699 when it was released last year so we could see a similar price for this year's model.



