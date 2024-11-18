Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Unleash the power of Microsoft's AI with this exceptional Surface Pro 11 Black Friday deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 11
While Amazon still has a few days to go until kicking off an undoubtedly spectacular "Black Friday Week" event, Best Buy's Black Friday... month has started a while ago, with phenomenal new holiday deals being added to the retailer's expansive list practically every day.

Today's most compelling offer sees Microsoft's latest Surface Pro edition drop from a regular price of $1,199.99 to just $899.99 with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, which unsurprisingly marks a new record high discount for this particular version of the uber-powerful and super-versatile 13-inch tablet.

Microsoft Surface Pro

11th Edition, Device Only, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon X Plus, 13-Inch LCD Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Multiple Color Options
$300 off (25%)
$899 99
$1199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Microsoft Surface Pro

11th Edition, Device Only, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon X Plus, 13-Inch LCD Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Platinum Color
$166 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Labeled as a Black Friday 2024 promotion, this is unlikely to be eclipsed anytime soon, but you may still want to hurry and pull the trigger before Best Buy starts running out of inventory in your paint job of choice. At the time of this writing, the Surface Pro (11th Edition) is available at that excellent $300 discount in black, sapphire, dune, and platinum colorways, each one looking snazzier than the hue before it.

Released just a few months ago as a showcase for Microsoft's generative Copilot AI tool set, this bad boy is of course punchier than all of its forerunners, with a state-of-the-art 10-core Snapdragon X Plus processor under its hood, and its battery life is also pretty great, at up to 14 hours between charges in "regular" use.

This relatively affordable model on special offer here sports an LCD touchscreen rather than an ultra-high-quality OLED panel, which is a bit underwhelming but far from a total dealbreaker in my humble opinion. That's because the 120Hz refresh rate support and 2880 x 1920 pixel resolution are just as impressive as on the costlier OLED variants, and the rest of the spec sheet is hard to be matched (let alone trumped) by any other $899.99 tablets around right now.

In terms of AI technology, the 2024-released Surface Pro 11 is probably not considerably more polished or mature than the latest iPad Pros or Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra, but the future clearly holds a lot of big things for Microsoft and Windows in general in that field. 

Holiday shoppers who want to keep their spending to a minimum, meanwhile, should probably also consider opting for a slightly humbler 256GB storage configuration on Amazon at a slightly lower price after a $166 markdown from $999.99.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

