Unleash the power of Microsoft's AI with this exceptional Surface Pro 11 Black Friday deal





Today's most compelling offer sees Microsoft's latest Surface Pro edition drop from a regular price of $1,199.99 to just $899.99 with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, which unsurprisingly marks a new record high discount for this particular version of the uber-powerful and super-versatile 13-inch tablet.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11th Edition, Device Only, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon X Plus, 13-Inch LCD Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Multiple Color Options $300 off (25%) $899 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy Microsoft Surface Pro 11th Edition, Device Only, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon X Plus, 13-Inch LCD Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Platinum Color $166 off (17%) Buy at Amazon





Labeled as a Black Friday 2024 promotion , this is unlikely to be eclipsed anytime soon, but you may still want to hurry and pull the trigger before Best Buy starts running out of inventory in your paint job of choice. At the time of this writing, the Surface Pro (11th Edition) is available at that excellent $300 discount in black, sapphire, dune, and platinum colorways, each one looking snazzier than the hue before it.





Released just a few months ago as a showcase for Microsoft's generative Copilot AI tool set , this bad boy is of course punchier than all of its forerunners, with a state-of-the-art 10-core Snapdragon X Plus processor under its hood, and its battery life is also pretty great, at up to 14 hours between charges in "regular" use.





This relatively affordable model on special offer here sports an LCD touchscreen rather than an ultra-high-quality OLED panel, which is a bit underwhelming but far from a total dealbreaker in my humble opinion. That's because the 120Hz refresh rate support and 2880 x 1920 pixel resolution are just as impressive as on the costlier OLED variants, and the rest of the spec sheet is hard to be matched (let alone trumped) by any other $899.99 tablets around right now.









Holiday shoppers who want to keep their spending to a minimum, meanwhile, should probably also consider opting for a slightly humbler 256GB storage configuration on Amazon at a slightly lower price after a $166 markdown from $999.99.